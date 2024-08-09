Olympus Corporation (OLYMY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

Olympus Corporation (OTCPK:OLYMY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Kaufmann - Executive President, CEO & Director
Tatsuya Izumi - Executive Officer & CFO
Gabriela Kaynor - Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stefan Kaufmann

Hello, everyone. I'm Stefan Kaufmann, CEO, and welcome to today's earnings call. I'm pleased to see you all today.

I'm glad to be able to start the earnings call of the first quarter on a positive note. In the first three months of fiscal year 25, we have recovered as planned and have achieved solid growth in both ESD and TSD. We have controlled SG&A well, and therefore, our consolidated results are well on track and in line with our expectations.

The EVIS X1 GI endoscopy system remains a strong growth driver, but we also see good momentum in GI endotherapy, urology, and respiratory, especially in North America. I'm confident that we will keep the good momentum throughout fiscal year '25.

The ongoing remediation and quality transformation program Elevate is continuing to progress well and we continue to meet our commitments to the FDA.

Revenue increased by 15% on a consolidated basis year on year, accelerated by the tailwind of the depreciation of the yen. In medical service, we saw steady growth in all regions. I'm particularly happy about our performance in North America, where we achieved 32% growth year on year with strong sales in all our strategic focus therapeutic areas, GI, urology, and respiratory.

We have also continued to see strong growth in emerging markets, especially in ESD, achieving over 20% growth year on year.

On the other hand, the market situation in China, which continues to be affected by the anti-corruption campaign, volume-based procurement and increasing local competition, seems to be more challenging and persistent than expected.

Recommended For You

About OLYMY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OLYMY

Trending Analysis

Trending News