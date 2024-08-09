American Tower: The Perfect Exposure For Lower Interest Rates

chinaface/iStock via Getty Images

I consider American Tower (NYSE:AMT) a great way to potentially get capital appreciation for when the Federal Reserve begins to lower interest rates. The company has a solid business model that is resilient to bad macroeconomics, has great cash flows (or funds from operations, in this case), and interesting tailwinds that might make its stock a great investment. My grade is a strong buy.

American Tower stock situation

The stock has been in a correction since the beginning of the Fed increasing the Fed funds rate at the beginning of 2022. Although the stock has recovered significantly from 2023 lows, the current price-to-AFFO ratio of around 20 is still contracted compared to the end of 2019 when it was closer to 25.

Meanwhile, in the latest earnings results, the company expects an AFFO per share of $10.7 for the year, from $7.8 back in 2019, or 37% higher, and with a 6.5% CAGR. I think this is impressive considering the pandemic period and the subsequent high-interest rates era because that directly impacts AFFO and the company's growth since low-interest rates are vital to Real Estate businesses.

American tower business model and expected resiliency through a macroeconomic downturn

American Tower has a simple business model. Let's take a look at the most recent 10K filing. As with many REITs, rents are its primary source of income, but in this case, the activity is directed to the telcos, providing them with hundreds and in many cases, thousands of spaces adequate for telecommunications equipment. The company is massive and counts around 224,000 sites around the world on each continent. AMT also has 25 data centers due to the acquisition of CoreSite.

This business model is quite resilient, since it provides critically important infrastructure for the entire economy and culture of the places AMT covers. For this, its clients make lease agreements of around 10 years on average with American Tower. The company can usually charge an incremental fixed rate, which is around 3% average in the case of the US, an inflationary index, or mixed. Due to the nature and importance of the business in the telecommunication services space, AMT's churn is extremely low at around 3% in 2023, mainly driven by an extraordinary event, which is the T-Mobile and Sprint Corporation merger that eventually reduced demand for space since they now covered their needs under the same name.

This is quite important because it provides almost automatic revenue growth rates without increasing operating expenses. This generates operating leverage, providing accelerated earnings, or funds from operations, in the case of REITs, for AMT's shareholders.

Another advantage that the company has is the ability to renegotiate the leases once they finish. This gives them some important inflation resistance if needed. On the other hand, if there is a harsh macroeconomic environment, AMT can keep its revenue streams due to being critical for the well functioning of the telco's operations.

Although American Tower is a diversified company receiving revenues around the world, the biggest portion of those correspond to the North American segment, with 48% of revenues, followed by Latin America with 16%. The data centers segment is a relatively new business segment that has existed since the before mentioned CoreSite acquisition.

Debt dependence and interest rate sensitivity

As a REIT, American Tower needs a low-interest rate environment to prosper. This helps them acquire more sites without needing to deploy the immediate, relatively big amounts of capital that would cost to buy Real Estate places without financing.

This business model works relatively well in economic environments with diminishing or steady interest rates, but not when the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates. Looking at its income statements, AMT has almost doubled its revenues since 2016, but also has weakened its balance sheet, by also doubling its long-term debt for the period. This means the company reported in its latest earnings presentation a net leverage of around 5. Usually, this is not a problem for REIT companies due to the solidity of the collateral they possess, which is the Real Estate itself, but when interest rates go this high this quickly, as has happened recently since 2022, Adjusted Funds From Operations margins begin to somewhat suffer due to higher interest expenses. For example, American Tower has seen a $500 million increase in interest expenses just since the end of 2020, and now the management expects it to get this year up to around $1.5 billion, which corresponds to around 30% of the expected AFFO for the current fiscal year.

What the management is doing

In AMT's most recent earnings call, the management acknowledged the objective of getting net leverage below 5. For this, the management is doing some right stuff, in my opinion. It is worth remembering that AMT has a relatively new CEO in the figure of Steven Vondran, who has been in charge since the beginning of the year.

First, the management is shedding some assets like Mexico fiber and Poland operations, sold in 2023, where the company couldn't reach enough performing scale. Additionally, AMT has reached an agreement with Brookfield to sell its Indian ATC business for $2.5 billion. The management has expressed that these resources will be used in deleveraging and dividend payments. I agree, it is a good opportunity to buy back bonds at lower prices before they go up again when the Federal Reserve finally cuts rates again.

The management is also redirecting capital allocation, sending those cash flows to investments made in developed markets and CoreSite instead of continuing to invest in developing markets.

I do not have a strong opinion on this measure, but it is comprehensible due to global foreign exchange underperformance experiences like Nigeria and Kenya or directly being outcompeted like India.

What should happen with AMT stock and business

I think that due to the solidity of American Tower's business model, some assumptions can be made. First is that the company might continue to grow at a slow, steady pace for a long period of time. Indeed, the company could re-accelerate growth via Data Center initiatives, but I am not convinced that these measures are going to be material enough to move the needle yet. For instance, AMT is growing revenues by around 7% this year alone, counting on these current high-interest rates.

Second, the company should continue to see operating leverage, especially if it focuses on already existing markets like the American one. This can help to support a decent stock valuation, and consistent resilience against macroeconomic challenges.

Third, the company should benefit holistically from an interest rate decrease. In the first instance, lower interest rates should help the company acquire more land and Real Estate to build more sites and continue growing, although at a slower pace since developed markets don't need too much new coverage. In a second instance, American Tower should see a sensible diminution in interest payments. In my opinion, the long-term interest rate should fall to be more in accordance with the inflation rate, which the Fed has targeted at around 2%. This means that, in my view, American Tower could eventually see new $0.8 to $1 billion in new money for the AFFO attributable to shareholders. In a third stance, lower rates would make it more difficult to get high returns, hiking stock valuations.

Usually, when the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, it is because the economy is in a recession or close to one. In the case of the majority of stocks, this means bad news as revenues go down and margins tend to collapse, especially amongst cyclical companies. American Tower, nonetheless, is a company with extremely resilient cash flows, coming from the infrastructure needed by basic resilient businesses like the telcos. This means that the stock should be able to have less volatility compared with other stocks and even thrive in a recessionary period, in my view.

Valuation

For this valuation framework, I have considered some assumptions. First, the stock is going to continue to grow earnings by at least 10% due to lower interest rates facilitating revenue growth of at least 6%. Second, due to lower interest rates, the company would likely have lower interest expenses, reducing the burden and giving that cash back to shareholders.

I am also assuming an expanded 25 times price to AFFO ratio, since it seems more appropriate than the current 21 times when interest rates go down.

This framework, while optimistic, provides that eventually, AMT could bring up to a 19% CAGR until 2028, which is massive compared to the usual 8% brought by the market on average.

Risks to AMT investment

The biggest risk, in my opinion, comes directly from the CEO's short tenure. Although Mr. Vondran has an impressive record, and I think it is a good fit for the charge, things can get out of control with new management. That could eventually cause capital misallocation, or not accomplishing promises. I consider this a relatively low risk.

Another important risk for AMT is inflation resurgence or macroeconomic instability around the world. If inflation somehow manages to go up again, AMT could suffer from stagnation and lower multiples. Macroeconomic instability could cause major balance sheet impairments like what was mentioned in Nigeria or Kenya cases.

Conclusion

American Tower is an extremely solid business, with a lot of leverage and mostly good forecasts for the future. The company has some balance sheet challenges, but eventually, with lower interest rates, the company could unlock significant amounts of value for its shareholders. Hence, I consider AMT a strong buy case.