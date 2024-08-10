Buying A Piece Of The $50 Trillion Pie

Say-Cheese

$50 trillion.

That’s the combined total value of all homes in the United States, $3.1 trillion more than 12 months ago.

These numbers are from a Redfin estimate for more than 95 million U.S. residential properties as of June 2024.

Although it’s subject to revision (like almost all financial numbers you can think of), it gives us a pretty good picture of the size of the U.S. housing market, which has more than doubled its value over the past decade, climbing 120% since June 2014!

Redfin

So, why are home prices rising?

There are a few (related) reasons why that is the case:

Demand continues to outperform supply growth.

Home inventory levels remain low compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Many owners are staying put due to the lock-in effect of elevated interest rates.

Although rising rates are hurting potential buyers, because of limited supply, there’s still enough demand to increase prices.

Going forward, we should expect prices to keep rising, barring any unforeseen economic forces.

“Mortgage rates have started falling, but many potential sellers and buyers are waiting to make a move, meaning we are likely to continue seeing a pattern where prices slowly tick up. That’s great news for the millions of American homeowners who see their equity rising, but first-time buyers are going to keep finding it tough to find an affordable home.” – Chen Zhao (Redfin economists).

At this point, you’re probably wondering where most growth came from. There are data for that, too!

Connecticut and New Jersey were truly standout states, as six of the ten fastest-growing metro areas were located in these two states, led by New Brunswick, which saw 13.3% growth in its home values.

Redfin

The markets with the slowest growth/contraction were mainly located in Texas and Florida, two states that benefited from post-pandemic migration. Most of these metro areas are now seeing home price appreciation below the rate of inflation.

Redfin

Furthermore, what’s interesting – but not unexpected – is the outperformance of rural real estate. The total value of urban homes rose 6% to $10.3 trillion. Suburban homes saw 6.8% growth to $30.1 trillion. Rural home values grew by 7%.

Redfin

So far, this is fantastic news for everyone who owns a home.

It’s bad news for starters looking to get into the market.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal focused on the “lock-in effect,” which we already briefly mentioned. We added emphasis to the quote below:

“As more owners stay put, the number of homes on the market has fallen. Tight supply is pushing prices higher, shrinking the pool of buyers who can afford a home. A household earning $100,000 a year can only afford 37% of home listings today, according to the NAR. In a balanced market where there is around five months’ supply of inventory available the number should be 62%.” – The Wall Street Journal

This has consequences.

Spending linked to home sales has dropped.

People normally fix homes before they move in. That’s now an issue because the initial home purchase is often pricier than expected.

Low home sales are pressuring attorneys and real estate brokers – among others.

And the biggest one:

Affordability has dropped significantly.

As the Wall Street Journal reported, a household with a $100,000 income can afford less than 40% of homes on the market. That is no surprise, as the average housing payment is $2,700 per month at 6.7%. In 2021, that number was consistently below $1,700!

Redfin

Given these developments, we see three investment opportunities. One company stands to benefit from robust rural growth and increasing home values. Another can capitalize on affordability challenges, while a third is well-positioned to profit from the urgent need for new construction and renovation.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) — The Rural Winner

Rural America continues to do well. This bodes well for Tractor Supply Company. With a market cap of $28 billion, it’s a mini-Home Depot (HD).

The company focuses on the rural customer, as it offers a wide range of products in its stores, including livestock supplies, companion animal food, equipment, seasonal and recreation products, truck, tool, and hardware supplies, and outdoor clothing, gifts, and similar.

Essentially, its entire business is focused on “Life Out Here,” which comes with benefits like lower theft and a more healthy consumer.

This is reflected in its most recent quarter (2Q24) when the company reported a 1.5% increase in net sales with a year-to-date comparable store sales increase of 0.2%. 2Q24 comps were down 0.5%, as the decline in comparable transactions was too much for the 0.1% surge in comparable tickets to offset.

Tractor Supply Company

Although these temporary challenges are far from great, the company has one major benefit. Its Neighbor’s Club loyalty program is one of the biggest loyalty programs in the world, as it reached more than 36 million members, adding 5 million over the past four quarters.

Moreover, the company is investing in its supply chain. It recently opened its tenth and largest distribution center in Maumelle, Arkansas. Supply chain efficiencies are key and the reason behind the success of giants like Home Depot, who have spent aggressively on improving their distribution center footprint and supply chains.

According to the company, these investments have not only improved service levels but also provided structural benefits to the gross margin through reduced transportation expenses.

Furthermore, the company’s expansion of its Garden Centers, now over 500, has been a significant growth driver, as it targets the increasing consumer interest in outdoor living.

On a full-year basis, TSCO expects comps to come in between 0.5% contraction and 1.0% growth.

Tractor Supply Company

Regarding its shareholder distributions, in addition to buying back more than a fifth of its shares over the past decade, TSCO yields 1.8% with a 41% payout ratio and a five-year CAGR of 27%.

Seeking Alpha

The company, which has an investment-grade rating of BBB, currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 24.7x, slightly above its long-term normalized P/E ratio of 22.8x. Using the data in the chart below, analysts expect EPS growth to accelerate from 2% in 2024 to 10% and 11% in 2025 and 2026, respectively, potentially paving the way for 7-10% annual returns.

FAST Graphs

If the Fed manages a soft landing (that’s a big if), we expect much higher returns, as TSCO is a prime player in rural America, benefiting from strong home equity, migration, and defensive consumer spending.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) – Unaffordability is Its Biggest Friend

Equity LifeStyle Properties is a residential REIT. However, it’s a special REIT, as it owns manufactured housing (“MH”) communities. Founded in 1969, ELS operates in 35 states and one Canadian province, where it owns well over 172 thousand sites on 451 properties. It also owns marinas and RV communities that cater to the fast-growing leisure industry in North America.

These assets are maintained and managed by roughly 4 thousand employees, who create beautiful environments for retirees and other people looking for the benefits of MH communities.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Although living in an MH community isn’t likely part of many bucket lists, they have come a long way over the past two decades.

Modern MH communities have high-quality homes, great amenities, and huge cost benefits. As we can see below, the average MH is 70% cheaper than the average single-family home. The biggest cost benefit is the cost of the home (-76%).

Equity LifeStyle Properties

On top of benefitting from affordability issues, ELS has tailwinds from a rapidly aging population and supply constraints.

Because MH communities have “never” been popular, new MH developments have been subdued for almost two decades. This is unlikely to change due to zoning, planning, and NIMBY issues. NIMBY stands for “not in my backyard.”

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Currently, ELS has an MH occupancy rate of 95%, with most of its tenants owning their homes. This creates a consistent flow of fees and lowers the risk of people moving out.

It also has a healthy balance sheet with a weighted average interest rate of just 3.7%, a net leverage ratio of 5.1x EBITDA, and a weighted average duration of maturity of nine years.

Currently yielding 2.7%, the dividend isn’t bad, either. Over the past ten years, the dividend has been hiked by 13.6% per year, beating the 5.5% REIT average by a considerable margin.

When incorporating its total return, ELS has one of the best returns in the entire REIT space.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Trading at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 28.8x, the company trades very close to its long-term average of 28.7x.

If we incorporate its 2.7% dividend and annual per-share adjusted funds from operations growth expectations of 6% for both 2025 and 206, we get a total return outlook of 8-10%, which could be higher if the housing market remains strong.

FAST Graphs

Now, it’s time for us to dive into a Dividend Aristocrat. A soon-to-be Dividend King.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) – Construction Brilliance

Carlisle Companies combines the best of two worlds.

Founded in 1917, the company has spent the past few years turning into a pure-play supplier of building products. 70% of its sales come from construction materials. The remaining 30% are generated through operations in weatherproofing technologies.

What we like about this profile is that more than 60% of its sales come from replacement and remodeling operations. This allows the company to benefit from the fact that the average commercial building in the U.S. is about to turn 60 years old soon.

Carlisle Companies

Although residential demand accounts for just a fifth of its total sales, the company deserves a spot in this article due to its terrific outlook and focus on shareholders.

On top of operating in an industry with strong secular tailwinds, the company is one of the most efficient companies in its space, with a return on invested capital of more than 25%. That’s up from 14% in 2027 and a testament to the company’s ability to prudently invest its capital.

Carlisle Companies

In fact, the company makes the case that it’s the only building products company with more than $2 billion in revenue, a 15% (or higher) free cash flow yield, and a return on invested capital of more than 25%.

Carlisle Companies

Going forward, the company aims to maintain strong business improvements.

That’s where Vision 2030 comes in. The company aims to achieve $40 in EPS and over 25% ROIC by 2030, driven by continuous innovation, operational excellence, and disciplined capital allocation. This also includes at least 5% annual average organic revenue growth.

Carlisle Companies

Key pillars of this strategy include increasing R&D investment to 3% of sales, which is expected to drive new product development and improve the company’s competitiveness.

Carlisle plans to generate 25% of its revenues from new products introduced by 2030.

This is good news for investors. After hiking its dividend by 17.6% at the start of this month, CSL pays a buck per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 1.0%. Although 1.0% is not very juicy, it’s protected by an 18% payout ratio and comes with a five-year CAGR of 16.3%.

Despite current cyclical headwinds, the company sticks to elevated dividend growth. It has hiked its dividend for 46 consecutive years. It’s difficult to beat these numbers.

Seeking Alpha

CSL has also bought back 26% of its shares over the past ten years, which contributed to a fantastic long-term performance.

Since 2004, CSL has returned 13.4% per year.

Currently, it trades at a blended P/E ratio of 20.9x, which is a bit above its long-term average of 17.9x. However, if we apply its $40 EPS target for 2030, we get a fair stock price target of $716, 90% above the current price!

FAST Graphs

Needless to say, we believe CSL is a remarkable long-term performance, especially if the housing market remains strong.

In Closing

The U.S. housing market is now worth $50 trillion, and despite challenges like high interest rates and affordability issues, prices are still rising.

This creates both opportunities and obstacles for investors and homebuyers. While existing homeowners continue to see their equity grow, first-time buyers struggle to enter the market.

As we navigate these conditions, three companies stand out: Tractor Supply Company benefits from rural growth, Equity LifeStyle Properties thrives on housing affordability challenges, and Carlisle Companies is positioned to capitalize on the need for new construction and modernization.

Each offers compelling investment potential in an increasingly complex housing market.