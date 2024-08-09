Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Howald - VP of IR and Business Development

Brad Southern - CEO

Alan Haughie - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Kurt Yinger - D.A. Davidson

Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners

Mike Roxland - Truist Securities

Sean Steuart - TD Cowen

Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets

Jeffrey Stevenson - Loop Capital

George Staphos - Bank of America Securities

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Aaron Howald, Vice President, VP, I'm sorry, Investor Relations and Business Development.

Aaron Howald

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss LP's results for the second quarter of 2024, as well as our updated outlook. My name is Aaron Howald and I am LP's Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development. With me this morning, are Brad Southern, LP's Chief Executive Officer, and Alan Haughie, LP's Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will take one round of questions.

During this morning's call, we will refer to a presentation that has been posted to LP's IR webpage, which is investor.lpcorp.com. Our 8-K filing earnings press release and other materials are also available there, including our recently published 2024 sustainability report.

As always, I will caution you that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial metrics as described on Slides 2 and 3 of the earnings presentation. The appendix of the presentation also contains reconciliations that are further supplemented by this morning's 8-K filing. Rather than reading those statements, I will incorporate them by reference.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Brad.

Brad Southern

Thanks, Aaron, and thank you all for joining us this morning.

LP siding and OSB businesses built on the strong first quarter, executing our strategy in delivering continued growth, share gains and margin expansion in the second quarter of 2024. I will summarize a few of the highlights of the quarter, which are detailed on Page 5 of the presentation. And discuss the factors that contribute to these results before turning the call over to Alan, for more detail on the businesses performance in the quarter, and an update on capital allocation.

LP's net sales in the quarter reached $814 million, up to 33% compared to prior year. Siding sales grew by 30% in the quarter, the result of 22% higher sales volume and 6% higher prices, both of which were helped by another record quarter for ExpertFinish.

In OSB, higher prices and improved mix of structural solutions value-added OSB contributed to strong revenue growth. At the same time, leverage from increased volume and operational efficiency improved margins. As a result, LP more than doubled adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow, and adjusted earnings per share, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

With the capacity expansion projects, the past two years now complete and the new facilities fully operational, CapEx was a comparatively like $36 million in the quarter. This left a greater proportion of LP's operating cash flow available to return to shareholders. Therefore, consistent with our capital allocation strategy, $120 million was spent on dividends and share repurchases through the quarter. Share repurchases have continued since quarter end, as Alan will detail in a moment.

On the lower left of Page 5, you will see some other highlights. First and most importantly, our businesses operated safely. LP wins more than our fair share of industry safety award. In fact, we were just named the safest company in our category by the APA - Engineered Wood Association. But the best reward is sending everyone home safely every day. I want to thank our operations teams for achieving an outstanding total incident rate in the second quarter of 0.6.

Siding and OSB both delivered impressive operating efficiency in the quarter, which we measure with OEE. The siding business held OEE flat at 77% despite the complexity of ramping up, the most recent siding conversion in Sagola, Michigan, and our greenfield prefinished facility in Bath, New York. The OSB business increased OEE by three points, compared to last year. This high level operating efficiency was a major contributor to the business's cost performance in the quarter.

Finally, LP published our 2024 Sustainability Report in July. As detailed in the report, SmartSide is significantly more sustainable than competing siding technologies. And most of LP's products are carbon negative. I want to thank everyone at LP who contributed to the report, and to the impressive story it tells.

On the left side of Page 6 in the presentation, you will see an updated chart showing normalized growth of siding volume and revenue, compared to U.S. housing starts. The 2024 data, for siding reflects the mid-points of our increased guidance for siding growth, while the housing data is based on fact sets, consensus for housing starts in 2024, which is currently at $1.4 million.

As you can see, siding growth continues to exceed that of the underlying housing market, as LP gains share in residential construction. The repair and remodeling market is more difficult to track with the general consensus is that R&R spending overall is down by mid-single digits compared to last year.

With a record quarter for ExpertFinish, our prefinished siding design for the R&R market, LP siding business also seems to be gaining share in the R&R segment. In 2024, we expect ExpertFinish to be close to 10% of total siding volume. And given its higher price point at 10% of volume, ExpertFinish would account for roughly 14% of siding revenue. ExpertFinish margins improved in the quarter as well, helping siding to achieve a 25% EBITDA margin in the quarter.

We believe we have a long runway for growth and share gains in the new construction R&R, and offsite segments of the siding business. And with both prime and prefinished SmartSide. And we intend to continue developing new products, expanding our addressable markets, and executing our sales and operations strategies to drive future growth.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Alan for more detail on LP's financial performance in the quarter, before taking your questions.

Alan Haughie

Thanks, Brad.

As Brad said, it was a strong quarter. And as the waterfall charts on the next two pages, of the presentation show, it was also a refreshingly straightforward one in terms of year-over-year comparisons.

Page 8 shows the performance of siding, compared to the second quarter of 2023. With last year's capacity addition projects and channel inventory destocking, both now behind us, the waterfall tells a story of volume growth, price increases, and some much anticipated operating leverage.

Sales volumes grew by 22%, boosted by share gains in new residential - construction and repair and remodel and a record quarter in ExpertFinish. All admittedly riding on a relatively soft comparable. But this higher sales volume generated $71 million in additional revenue. And $28 million of EBITDA at an incremental EBITDA margin of almost 40%, before considering the impact of price increases.

Speaking of which list price increases and favorable mix, combined roughly equally towards 6% in higher prices worth $24 million. Increases in selling and marketing investments were almost fully funded by their non-recurrence of last year's mill conversions, resulting in a net $2 million of investment costs. While lower logs and resin prices supplied a useful $5 million tailwind.

Finally, as a result of ramping up the more automated prefinishing facility in Bath, New York and investments in similarly advanced equipment in our Green Bay prefinishing facility, there has been, as Brad said, a significant improvement in ExpertFinish margins over last year.

Now ExpertFinish margins are not yet equivalent to the business average, but they're getting closer and closer. Incidentally, this improvement shows up in other costs on the waterfall, because our methodology is to value change the volume at the prior year margins. The net result of all this is $415 million in revenue, up $95 million, with a near doubling of EBITDA to $105 million. And naturally this pushed sidings EBITDA margin up by seven points to 25%.

The waterfall on Page 9, also tells a simple and effective story of consistent execution by the OSB team. Prices were 34% higher than last year, adding $73 million in both sales and EBITDA. Unlike siding, OSB prices are largely outside our control. But what the OSB team can control however, is volume, mix and operating efficiency. Unlike siding, the OSB team delivered an exceptional quarter on all of these fronts.

Sales volumes in the quarter were 100 million square feet higher than last year, made possible in part by an impressive three percentage point increase in operating efficiency. 52% of volume in the quarter was higher value added structural solutions. This incremental volume generated an additional $40 million in net sales and $23 million in EBITDA. OSB ended the quarter with $351 million in sales, and $125 million in EBITDA. And as Brad mentioned earlier, they did so safely.

Clean quarters of sales growth and operational excellence in both siding and OSB make for a similarly straightforward cash flow, as Slide 10 shows. After starting the quarter with $244 million in cash LP, and $229 million in EBITDA paid $59 million in taxes, and saw a seasonally normal reduction in working capital that brought in a further $39 million. With the resulting $212 million in operating cash flow, we executed our capital allocation strategy as we have consistently done, investing $36 million in CapEx, and returning $120 million to shareholders.

During the quarter, we paid $102 million to repurchase 1.2 million shares at an average price, a little over $84 per share. The $17 million in other investing and financing is mostly the sale of LP's 50% ownership of a joint venture, a remnant of our investment in Entekra.

And for avoidance of doubt, this gain was excluded from adjusted EBITDA as you can see in the reconciliation in the appendix and LP ended the second quarter with $317 million in cash. As of yesterday, the 6th of August, LP has paid a further $64 million for share repurchases, bringing outstanding shares to about 70.3 million. And a remaining Board authorization as of yesterday of $270 million.

Which brings me to guidance on Slide 11. I'd like to briefly remind you that when we updated our guidance on our first quarter earnings call, we increased the full year guidance for siding by the sum of the first quarter beat and the increase in the second quarter outlook. At that time, we had insufficient visibility to adjust guidance for the second half. But 90 days hence with a siding order file that continues to be robust, we can now offer updated outlook through the year end.

As Brad said earlier, demand for SmartSide continues to outperform a moderately weak repair and remodel market. But based on new volume records for both primed and prefinished SmartSide in the second quarter, we now expect year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of between 16% and 18% for revenue between $390 million and $410 million. An EBITDA margin of about 25% would yield siding EBITDA in the third quarter of between $95 million and $105 million.

We continue to see typical seasonal patterns in demand, which usually means that the fourth quarter delivers weaker sales volumes as the building season winds down. If the third quarter turns out as we expect, and typical seasonal demand patterns emerge, the resulting full year revenue growth for siding in 2024 would be between 14% and 16% to a bit above $1.5 billion. Increased volume should boost the EBITDA margin up a point or so from our prior guidance to about 24%, yielding full year EBITDA for Siding between $355 million and $375 million.

In summary, this is a beaten race for Siding with a third quarter that so far looks very much like the second. OSB is a different story. Prices fell significantly at the end of the second quarter. The bulk of that will be felt in LP's third quarter due to the time lag in our order file. And assuming prices remained flat at last Friday's levels, published by Random Lengths, the OSB business would earn somewhere between $10 million and $20 million in EBITDA in the third quarter.

As always, this is not a price prediction, just an attempt to offer useful modeling. For the fourth quarter and full year OSB outlook and to reflect the reality that OSB demand and prices rarely increase meaningfully in the fourth quarter, we will extend the flat from Friday prior approach through year end. Therefore, holding prices flat at current levels and assuming seasonally lower OSB volumes would imply EBITDA, for the fourth quarter of about $10 million below that of the third quarter.

So assuming the year plays out as I've just described and as usual treating LPSA earnings and corporate expenses is mutually offsetting, total EBITDA for LP in the third quarter would be in the $105 million to $125 million range and full year EBITDA, would be between $580 million and $620 million.

And with that, we'll be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will be coming from Steven Ramsey of Thompson Research Group. Your line is open.

Steven Ramsey

Good morning. Maybe to start with, the Q2 Siding EBITDA margin just slightly above the first quarter despite much higher sales maybe talk to the put and takes, I'm sure some of that is the ExpertFinish growth, which I know is an incremental drag if that volume is growing better than the core SmartSide product. But just overall the puts and takes on the Q1 to Q2 siding EBITDA margin?

Alan Haughie

Sure. There's not a great deal to add, you captured one of the factors. The ExpertFinish margin is significantly improving, but it will be below the average. We have, in some instances, added shifts to help make sure that we keep - lead times healthy. And the mix changes slightly in terms of the top line in terms of pricing, and that obviously affects the margin a little bit. But other than that, there's nothing really of any great significance other than, as you said, ExpertFinish growing - slight addition of labor and changes in top line mix.

Steven Ramsey

Okay. That's helpful. And then also thinking on siding, the builder series rollout. Just curious on general updates on how that is going with the current partnership with Lennar, and how you're thinking about potential partnerships with other large builders, how that could play out over the second half and into next year?

Brad Southern

Very pleased with the growth series product line, particularly incremental coming in from Lennar, but we do have initiatives with certain of national and large regional partners to secure additional volume there. Only the BuilderSeries volume that directly measurable with the competitive with a big builder. We are seeing really good and select product pick up in those regions as well.

Trim and soffit SKUs pulled along as a result of the BuilderSeries Lap product being - allowing us to secure a position with the builders. So the growth - a lot of the growth that we're seeing currently on Siding can be attributed directly to the big builder initiative that we have. And we expect - and the second part of your question, we expect continued success there as we move through the rest of this year into next year.

Steven Ramsey

That's helpful. Thank you.

Brad Southern

Welcome.

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question will be coming from Kurt Yinger of D.A. Davidson. Your line is open.

Kurt Yinger

Great. Thank you, and good morning, everyone.

Brad Southern

Good morning, Kurt.

Kurt Yinger

Brad, I just wanted to follow-up on the last comment around to strengthen the big builder business. Is that primarily a BuilderSeries dynamic at this stage, just that product where you are seeing, you know, solid takeaway on prime product as well and kind of big builder, as we think about it, should be sort of a collection of those products as opposed to just BuilderSeries?

Brad Southern

Yes, dead-on Kurt. The BuilderSeries Lap certainly makes us competitive from a - or help to make us competitive from a Lap standpoint. But we are - as we are successful converting builders with our Lap offering and BuilderSeries, we have generally speaking, the house is also trimmed. The soffit is ours, any panel or shape product that is used is an LP product.

And we are seeing the regions - and the geographic regions where we are seeing success that is measurable directly on the BuilderSeries [technical difficulty] share pulls those other products along. So, yes we got good growth on BuilderSeries, we've got good growth on all primed SKUs that go into the - new single family that are also this year.

Kurt Yinger

Okay. Makes sense. And then on the ExpertFinish front, I mean, the answer seems kind of obvious, but I'll ask it anyways. I mean, does the performance and strength that you're seeing there, are you seeing any offset from lower volume to others who might have been prefinishing the products themselves and selling them under a different brand name. And then on the margin front, how should we sort of ring fence the long-term vision in terms of what ExpertFinish could be, is it reasonable to think that just given the price point, it could be higher than the company average over time, or just given the operations and infrastructure around prefinishing operations is meeting the company average, kind of where your head's at this stage.

Brad Southern

Yes. The first part of that question is a good one around I think Kurt what you're asking, are we cannibalizing historical partners that were prefinishing our product - our prime product and selling it. And I mean certainly some of that has happened as we've gone into this ExpertFinish initiative, but we still have a significant amount of Lap siding going into other prefinishers for conversion. So I would say certainly as a whole, our addition of ExpertFinish, our portfolio has been overall additive to our Lap sales.

But certainly there has been some cannibalization that impact there. But certainly positive. On the margin side, look, from our - if you recall, we used to have a CanExel product line in Eastern Canada at the time. It's one of the highest margin products in the entire LP portfolio, and I certainly believe that ExpertFinish can be above, at, or should be and above product margin for us.

It will be - and we're getting there - as Alan's reported, we're getting to be or it's not a drag any longer. It will be - it is one of those things, though, as we ramp into incremental volume at times, there will be inefficiencies associated with those that continued growth that may delay the ultimate achievement of higher-than-average margin for ExpertFinish, but our expectation is, ultimately that's where we'll end up. It should be - we should be getting paid more than normal margin amounts to paint the product given the quality of the end product as a result of our finishing

Kurt Yinger

Right. Okay, that makes total sense. Thanks, Brad, for the color, and I'll turn it over.

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question will be coming from Mark Weintraub of Seaport Research Partners. Your line is open.

Mark Weintraub

Thank you. First, congrats. Very strong quarter. Good outlook. What question is - obviously, we had this big destock in Siding last year. Do you think customers have just continued to hold inventories very low or do - does some of the strength potentially represent some restock to, say, more normal levels? Or how would you have us think about that?

Alan Haughie

I would say that we discussed this internally a lot. And we feel like we are at normal inventory levels for this time of year and normal being prior to last year back in the days when things were normal, which Mark was kind of a long time ago given we were on allocation and COVID and all that. But we feel good about current inventory situations, as far as our distributor partners.

I mean, we are still in the building season, so products moving, and inventories are being maintained. But there has been no material build in inventory - nor do I believe, is necessarily light. I just think it's where it needs to be right now to service the market conditions that we have in Siding.

Mark Weintraub

Okay. Thank you. And then. Good on ExpertFinish, great on the BuilderSeries. Any update on the smooth SmartSide initiative?

Brad Southern

Yes. I mean - those products have been launched. It's a significant - there was some of a -- I won't say significant, but a meaningful part of the Lennar program was - availability is smooth. And then that is a key component to our East Coast prefinish - our ExpertFinish strategy. And so we're pleased with that new product.

We'll continue to innovate around that product and others that are needed especially in the repair and remodel SKU selection for the homeowner, but it's going well, and we're pleased with our - with the sales of that product so far this year.

Mark Weintraub

Super. And then just last kind of tie two together. One, so if I look at the full year guide for Siding, I know you said it's seasonally weaker, but I think the math is it goes from $100 million at the midpoint to like $70 million of EBITDA for 4Q, it seems pretty - like a pretty steep drop off. So I was curious if there's anything else embedded there, maybe just a bit of conservatism? And then also just - I know you made some OSB in the Siding operations in the first quarter. I'm guessing you did in the second quarter too, maybe a bit more color on what happened there and/or whether you're assuming now that OSB is weaker, whether there's OSB still being produced in Siding in the second half of the year? Thanks a lot.

Alan Haughie

Yes. Thanks, Mark. The actual is that the part of the answer that ties to the question you asked about was Smooth. We're ramping up production of Smooth in the fourth quarter given its success. And again, rather like ExpertFinish, it is currently an inefficient manufacturing process, given its infancy. So there is some nonmaterial capital investment plan next year to help us automate that process more efficiently.

So part of the drag is that. Another aspect is that we did, as I said in answer to an earlier question, the labor to the Siding network in Q2, which will be maintained through Q3 and through Q4 with Q4 being a slightly lighter - most likely a lighter revenue quarter that it was going to be diverted to some essential maintenance, including a month down at one of our mills to replace its furnace.

I was chatting to one of the engineers about this - as a perfect phrase, he said, we don't have to do this now. But in 2025, we'll wish we did if we don't. And therefore, that's what they do - that's what we're doing. Thirdly, yes, there was some OSB production in Siding in Q1 a lot, less in Q2, less in Q3, and at that level has been roughly where it is in Q4.

But that's not - that's $1 million or so, but I know means the lion share of the change in EBITDA. It's mostly the maintenance and the brush and Smooth process. And as you gave me the out, so I'll take it, and yes, of course, we try to give our target and we're confident we can be sort of a bit of conservatism expect in there as always.

Mark Weintraub

Much appreciated. Thank you.

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question will be coming from Mike Roxland of Truist Securities. Your line is open.

Mike Roxland

Thank you, Brad, Alan, Aaron, for taking my questions and congrats on a good quarter despite the backdrop. First question I had was just in terms of the selling and marketing expenses, you mentioned adding - increasing headcount, adding additional selling and marketing expenses. I'm just wondering how much you incurred in the quarter and where that - what's left to spend in the balance of the year?

Alan Haughie

Oh gosh we added about $5 million of selling and marketing cost year-over-year in Q2, how much is left to spend, depends on the opportunities. I would like to see us continue to investing in a relatively heavy rate. So I think you should expect to see similar type year-over-year variances for the middle of the year, and they're fundamentally baked into the forecast.

Mike Roxland

And at that point, now, do you think that you're fully staffed - correlate to meet the siding demand that's out there, or is this something that's going to be ongoing, particularly as you continue to grow your innovation, your pipeline and the like?

Brad Southern

Yes. No, you should expect the absolute number to continue to grow. This market share strategy that we have requires contractor builder conversions, which requires human interaction. And so, we're going to support our sales team appropriately, both on the sales front and the technical group behind - that provides a structure on installation. And then, also as we continue to grow ExpertFinish would mean higher market share and higher - and aspirations for even higher market share in repair and remodel, that does require marketing support.

Those are - that's an in-home sale initiative, straight interaction with the consumer, and so as R&R becomes a bigger part of our mix, that segment requires a bigger investment in marketing. And so, we should expect absolute growth in our sales and marketing expense, but hopefully find leverage when - if you ratio that against revenue. I mean there obviously, there should be a good bit of leverage there, but we're not done investing in sales and marketing. We're not done...

Mike Roxland

Got it.

Brad Southern

So those two things go hand-in-hand.

Mike Roxland

Got it, Brad. Thanks for the color. For the call and then just one quick one on OSB. Could you share? Where your OSB operating rate stood in 2Q, where it stands currently, where do you think the industry stands? And really, any sense that curtailments could be forthcoming as prices continue to be under pressure here? Thank you.

Alan Haughie

The operating rate in Q2 of this year was around about 86%, I believe. We're forecasting to be slightly lower in Q3.

Brad Southern

And we will run our OSB business to match our customers' demand and do everything within our power for inventories to stay actually in OSB, I would call it slightly lean right now. And so, we will match our capacity going into Q4, and beyond to the customer demand.

Mike Roxland

Got it. Good luck in the second half.

Brad Southern

Thank you.

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question will be coming from Sean Steuart of TD Cowen. Your line is open.

Sean Steuart

Thank you. Good morning. A couple of questions. With respect to the Siding business, given the positive momentum and positive revision guidance or guidance revision rather for that segment, Brad, can you give us a sense of what you would need to see either in terms of margins at the segments or with respect to order file pull to make the decision on the next capacity expansion for that segment?

Brad Southern

Yes, Sean, we're - we are beginning to talk about that more robustly than we were six months ago. And so the - certainly, we want to be in a situation to stay ahead of demand. This year as our reporting has been a really good year as far as growth, and we expect to continue to build on that next year. So we are actively back into the scenario planning around the next incremental capacity as we learn about which SKUs are growing, that conforms the configuration of the next expansion.

And that puts into play not only Wawa, but some of our existing facilities where an additional press line may be the best way to get the next incremental capacity. So we're actively in the planning stage there, not spending any significant or meaningful CapEx yet as part of that. But this year's growth has put that back on the planning horizon for us.

And we're - as we look into next year, which we're not obviously at all haven't done the budget yet or certainly not giving guidance to, but we could see us beginning to do engineering for the next expansion sometime next year.

Sean Steuart

Thanks for that detail. And appreciating 2025 guidance, but with the current footprint, can you give us a sense of how much incremental volume in Siding you would expect to be able to produce some shift with the current footprint beyond what's implied in 2024 guidance?

Brad Southern

I would say because we are not fully shipped at all the facilities, because of the pullback last year. So I would say we could - from where we are today at capacity around ship additions that would give us another 200 million to 300 million feet of capacity. So we've got a good bit of headroom given the fact that we just converted Houlton and Sagola, Sagola being a big facility as well. So it's not like we're at all on edge, but we do want to stay ahead of it, Sean, as you know, to try to not go back into a managed order file situation like we were in two years ago.

Sean Steuart

That makes sense. Okay, that's all I have for now. Thanks very much.

Brad Southern

Welcome.

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question will be coming from Matthew McKellar of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Matthew McKellar

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. First, I'd like to ask if you have an updated view on how high Siding margins can go before the next capacity addition. And I think we previously talked about 25%, we've been there for a couple of quarters, you're guiding through the same range. ExpertFinish margins seem to be improving pretty rapidly, so just any updates on that front would be helpful? Thank you.

Alan Haughie

Yes, it's a great question. Well, that I'm reluctant to answer. So as you know, we try to give ourselves more than enough room to operate what we describe as this rising sine wave. And at this point in time, particularly given the introduction of Brushed Smooth, which I said is going very well, but at this point, it's relatively inefficient. We're making great gains in ExpertFinish.

I think we are with increasing certainty capable of hitting this 25% mark with this excess capacity that we're carrying, so, yes, the trend is upwards, but I'm not willing to commit yet on where the upside is. I think we need to see how the next few capacity additions play out and the timing of those. And probably best if I don't say any more on that.

Matthew McKellar

Okay, thanks. Fair enough. And then just one last cleanup from me. I was wondering if you have any color you can give around expected impact of - starting production levels and margins as a result of the new forestry plant under development in the Swan Valley, Manitoba area?

Brad Southern

Yes, good question. That's something we're actively working on. I would say from a deciding margin or for that matter, over the spending - cost associated with those management. But it's really not material to the numbers that we talk about in this call. And this normal as far as our - the impact that's that it has on the economy.

Matthew McKellar

Thanks very much for that. I'll turn it back.

Brad Southern

Thanks.

Thank you. And one moment for the next question. Our next question will be coming from Jeff Stevenson of Loop Capital. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Stevenson

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. And congrats on the nice quarter. I was wondering if you could talk about whether there was any variance in Siding demand trends in the home center channel compared with your overall siding results. And then, also how we should think about your expanded partnership with Home Depot regarding your Trim product, as far as the impact on channel demand moving forward?

Brad Southern

Yes. So we did see meaningful growth - year-over-year growth in our retail business. And expect that momentum to continue in Q3. Some of that has been just strengthened panel that has been historic SKU there, but as you have mentioned, the Trim placement and particularly in the Home Depot, has been all incremental volume for us, and that has been a meaningful part of the growth that we saw in Q2 and expect to see in Q3.

So we're continuing to grow with the home centers, particularly Home Depot, by being a good partner as far as adding SKUs there, particularly around trends, Lap in certain places. And that has gotten us into position where we have the ability to grow, with Home Depot beyond just the traditional panel play has been up the historic basis of the relationship. And I guess you were asking a little bit, we're seeing cannibalization as a result of that.

And the answer is not of any - not seeing, Trim order file is so strong right now across the Board that I don't think there has been any significant loss of cannibals on the trim channel. And plus some stores at Depot still, that's a strong DIY still, that's a strong DIY still, a strong DIY or ultra-small contractor customer base there. So small and scale, so it's giving us the ability to have the product presented to a customer base that we probably didn't have access to the product as it was going through distribution in lumberyards.

Jeffrey Stevenson

Right. No, thanks for the color there. And then you mentioned that, price mix was roughly an equal contributor to the 6% growth in the second quarter. Would you expect a similar contribution from price and mix as we move through the back half of the year? Would one be more than the other?

Alan Haughie

We kind of - it's hard to predict the mix aspect. The 3% net from list price increase. Yes, that's relatively safe. The mix is a little more variable depending on the mix of products. So I think it'll be our friend. Whether it's as much as three points is so demand specific, that's hard to predict with any great precision. It'll become - it'll be positive.

Jeffrey Stevenson

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question will be coming from the line of George Staphos of Bank of America Securities. Please go ahead.

George Staphos

Hi. Thanks so much. Thanks for taking my questions, guys. You mentioned, the progress that you're seeing in Expert and the progress you're seeing with BuilderSeries. Would it be possible for you to give us some additional color, and perhaps you already did, but - and I missed it. In terms of the guidance raise, how much of that was from the progress that you're seeing in single-family, and your progress there, and also then within repair and remodel. Similarly, you talk about the share gains. Is there a way to give us some order dimension, sounds like, you're doing very well with Expert. How much of that is coming, again, from single-family from Builder versus repair and remodel in that distribution channel? And then questions that we've received today from investors, is it possible at all, recognizing as an open mic conference call to talk about where you think you're getting your share relative to other products that are in the market. Is it more of coming from vinyl, or is it more coming from fiber cement? Anything that you would have us take away from that?

Brad Southern

Okay. So, let's speak to the where is the growth coming from question first. And I would say when you look at the long growth we got, I would put about - I mean, in general terms, George, about half of that growth is from Van Gemmel [ph] and big…

Aaron Howald

Hi, Brad, your phone is cutting out on our side. I don't know if you…

Brad Southern

I'll switch to the speaker and see if that helps. Let me know if it does. So the - if you take the growth that we've reported, about half of that I would attribute to single-family new construction. Look, let me just back up. There's a little growth in there in shed and retail, okay? But the meaningful growth is about half and half between single-family new construction, and I would say about half of that is driven by the initiatives around the big builder focus that we have.

And then the other part of that would be repair and remodel, which is just converting contractors and getting the Siding installed on homes. That's a - we took initiative there. So - but certainly, we would not have had as good a quarter before casting as good a Q3, if it wasn't for the success we're seeing in single-family new construction or repair and remodel.

The shed and retail has just been a nice little bump to have year-over-year. Where is it coming from? I would say it's coming from across the board. There is still opportunities, particularly in repair and remodel, but certainly also in new construction, as we compete against vinyl. And I would think most of the success in repair and remodel is probably against vinyl.

On the single-family new construction side, then you get into some competitive hard sidings as well as vinyl as the competition. And so, as we gain share there, it's coming from someone if it's not coming from growth with an existing big builder customer. But obviously what we would be replacing would be either vinyl or a competitive hard siding.

But there's still a lot of opportunity to go head-to-head against vinyl with our product being certainly an upgrade - perceived upgrade to vinyl or being, not perceived, actually a upgrade to vinyl. And so, we are competitive there, because that's where the big market share is. So there's a lot of focus on us, making sure we have and can explain in a good way the value proposition against vinyl, but also against other hard sidings.

George Staphos

Just closing the loop, and I think I know the answer, but if basically you're getting half of the progress from single-family and half from repair and remodel, would that also be the equivalent driver of the guidance raise within siding? And then separate, and I'll turn it over. Can you remind us what's left to attack an OEE in terms of margin opportunity across the businesses, if trends are as you expect over the next year. And I recognize there are no guarantees in life, what could that mean for your profit dollars, Alan, over the next year or two years? Thank you.

Brad Southern

Well, I'll answer the - yes, on the revised Q3 guidance is predicated on the strength we're seeing in the repair and remodel and single-family new construction order filed. And then, there is still upside on OEE, and I'll challenge Alan to articulate that.

Alan Haughie

Yes, since we've quoted EBITDA numbers that relate to percentage points increases in OEE and I'm reluctant to do so today. The way to think about in OEE is that, what it can fundamentally allow us to do is meet thresholds in terms of shifts. And so, it's obviously more efficient when we're managing our capacity, up or down to be able to generate more OSB output without adding a shift and/or, we're lowering output field to take out a whole shift, and OEE gives us that leverage.

And as you can imagine, I've discussed it before, the leverage that we'd sort of use in the siding business, because the idea with the siding business is to try and maintain this sort of more consistent, stable and growing workforce as we grow volumes. But it's the opportunities it gives us to be - to operate the system with increased flexibility, and we make braver decisions a little earlier in terms of taking our capacity, when we feel demand is not there.

To my mind, that's the real benefit of OEE. And of course, that manifests itself in terms of increased operating performance. But I'm going to refrain from reintroducing a pure EBITDA dollar against a percentage point of OEE.

Brad Southern

George, I'll just add to that, what's been remarkable about our OEE journey to me is as we - we're way ahead of where we thought we would be five years ago, but we still see an opportunity for improvement as - and so, it's kind of probably will be a never ending journey of finding ways, to be more efficient and more productive. And, of course, CapEx helps that, you could actually increase the baseline.

And then, when we launch a new product, like, Brushed Smooth and siding, there's all kind of OEE opportunity there as we learn to make the product more efficiently. So, we're on a never ending - never-ending continuous journey on OEE. And I feel like we'll be talking about that 10 years from now, and still see plenty of opportunity. That's kind of the beauty of the industry and the way that our machines work at the facilities.

George Staphos

To some degree, it's the beauty of growth. But anyway, thank you, guys. I'll turn it over.

Brad Southern

Yes.

Alan Haughie

Yes. You got it.

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question will be coming from the line of Susan Maklari of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Susan Maklari

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to start with digging a little bit more into the R&R side of things. Can you just give some perspective on what you're hearing around the consumer and sellout trends on the ground? And what level of sellout do you think the channel is positioned for in the back half, given the inventories that they're carrying?

Brad Southern

Okay, well, I think the channel is adequately stocked for the second half for any reasonable demand expectation on repair and remodel, so I have no concerns about ability to serve, and I don't have concerns about there being any kind of overstocking in repair and remodeling, once the distributors are experts in managing inventory in that channel.

But I think, I do believe demand is dampened for siding. Siding remodel is a big ticket expense, many times financed. And so, with interest rates where there are, with the economic uncertainty that's out there, there is, I think, R&R spend for reside is constrained. So, I'm really proud of the fact that we're seeing the growth that we are seeing, because that has to mean - I mean, if that hypothesis is true, that that's market share gain.

But, you know, with interest rate reductions, if that happens, if we get through, as Aaron and I were talking about this morning, a soft landing or quasi-soft landing, that the pent-up demand around potential siding, reside projects could be pretty significant. So, I think we're in a really good position to have our product commercialized, building credibility around the offering.

Expanding geographically our access to market through picking up some really high quality distribution, to where - when we see, repair and remodel spend come back, and financing loosening up a little bit. So that a homeowner can afford to do a big ticket remodel on siding, we're going to be in a really good position.

And that's why we're so, encouraged about the future for our siding businesses, repair and remodel businesses, we are so underpenetrated from a market share standpoint. If we continue to be able to gain market share, while the market also gets stronger, that sets us up for some really good growth over the next several years.

Susan Maklari

Okay. That's very helpful. And then, you did see a bit of a raw material tailwind this quarter. Can you talk about the outlook from that perspective, and how we should think about that flowing through over the next couple of quarters?

Brad Southern

Yeah. It may be a little - may not be quite as positive as it has been in Q2 for the remainder of the year, but we still expect a raw material tailwind…

Susan Maklari

Okay.

Brad Southern

Primarily, resident logs. So, we're optimistic.

Susan Maklari

Okay. All right. Thank you for the color, both, and good luck with everything.

Brad Southern

Thank you.

Alan Haughie

Thanks, Susan

Thank you. That does conclude today's Q&A session, I would like to turn the call back over to Aaron for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Aaron Howald

Okay. Thank you, operator. With one round questions and answers - we're going to call off there and give everybody a couple of minutes back in your day, and stay safe. And we look forward to connecting again soon. Thank you very much.

