James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Zachary Shytle - IR
Frank DOrazio - CEO
Sarah Doran - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dean Criscitiello - KBW
Brian Meredith - UBS
Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Benjamin, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to James River Group Q2 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

[Operator Instructions]. I would like to turn the call over to Zachary Shytle, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Zachary Shytle

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the James River Group Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current beliefs, intentions, expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in yesterday's earnings release and the risk factors of our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q and other reports and filings we have made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition, during this presentation, we may reference non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net operating income, underwriting profit, tangible equity, tangible common equity and adjusted net operating return on tangible common equity. Please refer to our earnings press release for a reconciliation of these numbers to GAAP, a copy of which can be found on our website at www.jrvrgroup.com.

Lastly, unless otherwise specified for the reasons described

Recommended For You

About JRVR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JRVR

Trending Analysis

Trending News