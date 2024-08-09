Mattr Corp. (MTTRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 6:07 PM ETMattr Corp. (MTTRF) Stock, MATR:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

Mattr Corp. (OTCPK:MTTRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meghan MacEachern - VP, External Communications and ESG
Mike Reeves - President and Chief Executive Officer
Tom Holloway - SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Ocampo - Cormark
Arthur Nagorny - RBC
Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial
Michael Tupholme - TD Cowen
Tim Monachello - ATB Capital Markets
Ian Gillies - Stifel

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Mattr Second Quarter 2024 Results Webcast and Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Meghan MacEachern, VP of External Communications and ESG. Please go ahead.

Meghan MacEachern

Good morning. Before we begin this morning's conference call, I would like to take a moment to remind all listeners that today's call includes forward-looking statements that involve estimates, judgments, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The complete text of Mattr's statement on forward-looking information is included in Section 4.0 of the second quarter 2024 earnings press release in the MD&A that is available on SEDAR+ and on the company's website at mattr.com. For those joining via webcast, you may follow the visual presentation that accompanies this call.

I'll now turn it over to Mattr's President and CEO, Mike Reeves.

Mike Reeves

Good morning, and thank you for attending our second quarter conference call today. Meghan and I are joined by our Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO, Tom Holloway.

During the second quarter of 2024, Mattr's consolidated results included $254 million of

Recommended For You

About MTTRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTTRF

Trending Analysis

Trending News