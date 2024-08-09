Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jami Taylor - Head of Investor Relations
Dennis Lanfear - President and Chief Executive Officer
Paul Reider - Chief Commercial Officer
Theresa LaVallee - Chief Development Officer
Rosh Dias - Chief Medical Officer
Bryan McMichael - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Cheng - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Billal Jahangiri - Truist Securities
Michael Nedelcovych - TD Cowen
Colleen Kusy - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Coherus BioSciences' Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Jami Taylor, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jami Taylor

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Coherus BioSciences’ second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Denny Lanfear, Chief Executive Officer of Coherus; Bryan McMichael, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Reider, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Rosh Dias, Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Theresa LaVallee, Chief Development Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today’s call includes forward-looking statements regarding Coherus’ current expectations about future events. These statements include, but are not limited to, the following. Expectations for the timing of future clinical studies, expectations about future partnerships, projections of future revenue and expenses. All of these forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control and could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements.

