Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.46K Followers

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mateo Garcia - Director, IR
Scott Seu - President and CEO
Scott DeGhetto - EVP, CFO and Treasurer
Paul Ito - SVP, CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Lonegan - Evercore
Jonathan Reeder - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q2 2024 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks there’ll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mateo Garcia, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mateo Garcia

Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to HEI's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Scott Seu, HEI President and CEO; Scott DeGhetto, HEI Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer; Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric President and CEO; and Ann Teranishi, American Savings Bank President and CEO; and other members of senior management. Our earnings release and our presentation for this call are available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

As a reminder, forward-looking statements will be made on today's call. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations can be found in our presentation, our SEC filings and in the Investor Relations section of our website. Today's presentation also includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. You should refer to the information contained in the slides accompanying today's presentation for definitional information and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP financial measure.

Now Scott Seu will begin with his remarks.

Scott Seu

Aloha kakou. Welcome, everyone. For

Recommended For You

About HE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HE

Trending Analysis

Trending News