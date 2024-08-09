Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Elhan Webb - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Richard Paulson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Reshma Rangwala - Chief Medical Officer

Sohanya Cheng - Chief Commercial Officer

Michael Mason - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Lawson - Barclays
Maurice Raycroft - Jefferies
Colleen Kusy - Baird
Brian Abraham - RBC
Matt Cowper - Leerink Partners

Operator

Good morning. My name is Carolyn, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Karyopharm Therapeutics Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. There will be a question-and-answer session to follow. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.

I would now like to turn the call over to Elhan Webb, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Elhan Webb

Thank you, Carolyn, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Karyopharm's Second Quarter Q2 2024 Financial Results and recent company progress. We issued a press release this morning detailing our financial results for Q2 2024. This release, along with a slide presentation that I will reference during our call today are available on our website.

For today's call, as seen on Slide 2, I'm joined by Richard, Reshma, Sohanya and Mike will provide an update on our results for Q2 2024 and recent clinical developments. Before we begin our formal comments, I'll remind you that various remarks will make today constitute forward-looking statements, FLS for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as outlined on Slide 3. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by this FLS as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most

