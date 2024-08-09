EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 7:40 PM ETEMCORE Corporation (EMKR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.46K Followers

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Minichiello - Chief Financial Officer
Matt Vargas - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum
Brian Kintslinger - AGP

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EMCORE Corporation Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. And, finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I'd now like to welcome EMCORE's Chief Financial Officer, Tom Minichiello. Please go ahead.

Tom Minichiello

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our conference call to discuss EMCORE's fiscal 2024 third quarter results. The news release we issued yesterday afternoon is posted on our website, emcore.com. On this call, Matt Vargas, EMCORE's Interim Chief Executive Officer, will begin with a discussion of our business highlights. I will then update you on our financial results, and we'll conclude by taking questions.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that the information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends affecting the business.

Such forward-looking statements include projections about future results, statements about plans, strategies, business prospects and changes in trends in the business and the markets in which we operate. Management cautions that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and are subject to business, economic and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the business or in the industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

About EMKR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EMKR

Trending Analysis

Trending News