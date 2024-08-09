Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 7:42 PM ETCentrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.46K Followers

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSE:LEU) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Leistikow - Vice President, Corporate Communications
Amir Vexler - President and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Harrill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC
Alex Rygiel - B. Riley Securities, Inc
Joseph Reagor - Roth MKM

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is John, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Centrus Energy Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Leistikow. Please go ahead.

Dan Leistikow

Good morning. Thank you all for joining us. Today's call will cover the results for the second quarter 2024 ended June 30. Today, we have Amir Vexler, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Harrill, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before turning the call over to Amir Vexler, I'd like to welcome all of our callers as well as those listening to our webcast. This conference call follows our earnings news release issued yesterday afternoon. We expect to file our report for the second quarter on Form 10-Q later today. All of our news releases and SEC filings, including our 10-K, 10-Qs and 8-Ks, are available on our website. A replay of this call will also be available later this morning on the Centrus website.

I would like to remind everyone that certain information we may discuss on this call today can be considered forward-looking information that involves risk and uncertainty, including assumptions about the future performance of Centrus. Our actual results

