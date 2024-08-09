Target Hospitality Corp (TH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.46K Followers

Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 7, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Schuck - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Brad Archer - CEO, President & Non-Independent Director
Jason Vlacich - CFO & Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel
Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer
Greg Gibas - Northland Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Target Hospitality Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on August 7, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mark Schuck, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Schuck

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Target Hospitality's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. The press release we issued this morning, outlining our second quarter results can be found in the Investors section of our website. In addition, a replay of this call will be archived on our website for a limited time. Please note the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. This same language applies to statements made on today's conference call.

This call will contain time-sensitive information as well as forward-looking statements, which are only accurate as of today, August 7, 2024. Target Hospitality expressly disclaims any obligation to update or amend the information contained in this conference call to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after today's date, except as required by applicable law. For a complete list of risks and uncertainties that may affect future performance, please refer to Target Hospitality's periodic filings with the SEC.

We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. Please refer to the tables in our earnings release posted in the Investors section of our website to find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referenced

Recommended For You

About TH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TH

Trending Analysis

Trending News