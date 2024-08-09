Aareal Bank AG (AABKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 8:47 PM ETAareal Bank AG (AABKF) Stock, AAALY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

Aareal Bank AG (OTCPK:AABKF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jurgen Junginger - Investor Relations
Christian Ricken - CEO
Marc Hess - CFO
Christof Winkelmann - Chief Market Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shanawaz Bhimji - ABN AMRO
Corinne Cunningham - Autonomous
Domenico Maggio - Jefferies

Jurgen Junginger

Hello, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining today's conference call. Today's agenda covers our results for the first half of 2024, together with the outlook for the full year. I'm pleased to welcome Dr. Christian Ricken to today's call. He joined us as CEO on the 1st of August, just 1 week ago. I'm also joined by Marc Hess, our CFO; and by Christof Winkelmann, our Chief Market Officer, who's participating remotely, as he's traveling internationally this week. Christian, Marc, and Christof will take you through your presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Now I'm pleased to hand over to Christian. Christian, the floor is yours.

Christian Ricken

Yes. Thank you very much, Jurgen. Good morning, everyone. I'm very pleased having the opportunity talking to all of you on this conference call. So very soon after starting my role, as CEO of Aareal Bank, I see this as the beginning of an ongoing dialogue. And I hope that I'll be able to meet as many of you as possible in person over the coming weeks and months.

We completed the Management Board handover a few days ago, and I would like to personally and sincerely thank Jochen Klosges for his friendly introduction and for his willingness to remain available over a couple of weeks after my official start date. This will ensure a smooth transition process. My arrival at Aareal Bank has been greeted with friendly curiosity. Over the coming weeks, I will be holding many

Recommended For You

About AABKF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AABKF

Trending Analysis

Trending News