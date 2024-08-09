Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCPK:SWRAY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 5:45 AM ET

Cindy Cheung - Head of Group Public Affairs
Guy Martin Coutts Bradley - Chairman
Martin Murray - Finance Director
Adrian Choy - Finance Director

Evan Li - HSBC

Cindy Cheung

Hope you enjoyed the video. May I now invite Guy Martin and Adrian to please take us through the details of the interim results of 2024.

Guy Martin Coutts Bradley

Good evening, and thank you for joining us. I see these interim results as a very solid set of results, especially when one considers the challenging operating environment that we've all been working under the last 6 months. And notwithstanding, of course, the impact on the comparisons from the disposal of Swire Coca-Cola U.S.A. in the second half of 2023.

The Aviation division was the main driver for our underlying profit performance with continued robust demand for travel and that confidence in the future of that sector was demonstrated when they announced yesterday a commitment of HKD100 billion in investments over the next 7 years.

So it's a tremendously strong statement of confidence from Cathay Pacific. Talking of $100 billion investment plans. On the property side, you probably just heard if you're in the property briefing that in terms of their commitment to $100 billion over 10 years, we've now achieved 65% commitment rate on that scale, which I think, again, is an incredible testament to the pace at which Swire Properties has been investing in both Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and the Chinese Mainland. I'll give you some details about some of those investments in a later slide.

But moving on to Beverages, we're very excited in February this year to take a 39% interest in the share capital of the

