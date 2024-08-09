Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (PCFBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCPK:PCFBF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Fruergaard - Chief Executive Officer
Michael Jorgensen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Huang Jun Jie - JPMorgan
Andrew Lee - Jefferies
Nathan Gee - BofA Securities
Yang Liu - Pinpoint Asset Management Limited

Operator

Welcome to today's Pacific Basin 2024 Interim Results Announcement Conference Call. I'm pleased to present Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Martin Fruergaard; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Michael Jorgensen. [Operator Instructions]

Mr. Fruergaard, please begin.

Martin Fruergaard

Thank you very much. So welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending Pacific Basin's 2024 Interim Results Earnings Call. My name is Martin Fruergaard, CEO of Pacific Basin, and I'm joined by our CFO, Michael Jorgensen. -- So, you have already reviewed the presentation, we will briefly highlight some of its key points before moving on to the Q&A session. So please turn to Slide 3.

First half of 2024, we generated an underlying profit of USD 44 million and a net profit of USD 58 million with an EBITDA of USD 158 million. This resulted in a 6% annualized return on equity with basic earnings per share of HKD 8.7. Our large core business generated USD 77 million before overheads with our Handysize vessels contributing 41% and our Supramax vessels contributing USD 36 million.

During the period, our operating activity, which includes vessels chartered for less than 12 months, experienced significant growth in both vessel numbers and operating days with the contribution of USD 550 per day, over $14,120 days, which iterated an additional USD 8 million for the business. We have utilized our strong cash generation to reduce debt and enhance our fleet's deadweight carrying capacity, maintaining a healthy financial position with USD 537 million in committed liquidity and net borrowings of just

