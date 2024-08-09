Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Occi - Head, Investor Relations and Chief Administrative Officer
Jeff Levin - President and Chief Executive Officer
David Pessah - Chief Financial Officer
Rebecca Shaoul - Head of Portfolio Management

Conference Call Participants

Sean-Paul Adams - Raymond James
Melissa Wedel - JP Morgan
Kenneth Lee - RBC
Paul Johnson - KBW

Operator

Welcome to the Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Michael Occi, Head of Investor Relations and Chief Administrative Officer. Please go ahead.

Michael Occi

Good morning and welcome to Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me are Jeff Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Pessah, Chief Financial Officer; and Rebecca Shaoul, Head of Portfolio Management.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund's second quarter 2024 financial results were released yesterday after market close and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.msdl.com. We have arranged for a replay of today's event that will be accessible from the Mortgage Stanley Direct Lending Fund website.

During this call, I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The statements on this call that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including and without limitation, market conditions, uncertainties surrounding rising interest rates, changing economic conditions, and other factors

