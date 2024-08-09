ORION Holdings Corp. (ORINF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 9:01 PM ETORION Holdings Corp. (ORINF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

ORION Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:ORINF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tuukka Hirvonen - Investor Relations & Financial Communications Officer
Liisa Hurme - President, CEO & Chairman of Executive Management Board
Rene Lindell - Chief Financial Officer & Member of Group Executive Management Board

Conference Call Participants

Viktor Sundberg - Nordea
Anssi Raussi - SEB
Sami Sarkamies - Danske bank
Iiris Theman - Carnegie

Tuukka Hirvonen

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to follow Orion's webcast and listen to a teleconference where today, we have the topic of our half year financial report for 2024, which we just a couple of hours ago published.

My name is Tuukka Hirvonen. I'm the Head of IR here at Orion. In a few moments, our CEO, Liisa Hurme, will go through the key events and main topics of the reported period, after which you will have the possibility to ask questions either from her or from our CFO, Mr. Rene Lindell. We will be first taking questions through the conference call lines, after which then we will turn to the webcast where you have the possibility to type-in your questions using the chat box function in the webcast. And those who are presenting the questions through the teleconference lines, we kindly ask you to state your name and the organization you are representing before asking your question.

And as usually, I'd like to draw your attention to this disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements.

And with that, I will conclude and hand over to Liisa.

Liisa Hurme

Thank you, Tuukka, and very good afternoon to all of you, or very good morning, wherever you find yourselves. And welcome to Orion half year webcast.

Let's start with Q2. Our Q2 was very strong, both on net sales and operating profit. Our net

Recommended For You

About ORINF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORINF

Trending Analysis

Trending News