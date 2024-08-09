INPEX Corporation (IPXHY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

INPEX Corporation (OTCPK:IPXHY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 8, 2024 ET

Company Participants

Takayuki Ueda - Chief Executive Officer, Director, President
Daisuke Yamada - Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Takimoto - Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

Unidentified Company Representative

We would now like to start the earnings briefing session of INPEX Corporation. I thank you, everyone, for gathering today despite your busy schedules as well as despite the hot weather. My name is Wakita, from -- General Manager of the Corporate Communications unit, and I had a pleasure of serving as the facilitator for this meeting.

Please allow me to introduce the speakers Mr. Takayuki Ueda, representative Director, President and CEO; and Mr. Daisuke Yamada, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer; and Mr. Toshiaki Takimoto, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer. Thank you.

As for the program for today, we'll spend about 30 minutes for the presentations and scheduling 30 minutes for Q&A. The meeting today will be held in a hybrid manner with online participation with simultaneous interpretation provided in Japanese and English. For those attending through Zoom, please select the language of your choice. For the presentation material, you can make a selection use in the bottom at the top of the screen.

Mr. Ueda will first explain about our business overview and about the progress update sustainable growth of corporate value. And Mr. Yamada then will explain about the consolidated financial results and consolidated financial forecast. So over to you, Mr. Ueda.

Takayuki Ueda

My name is Ueda, President and CEO of INPEX Corporation. Thank you very much for gathering and attending the meeting today. So allow me to start by giving you the business overview. And most important message that I want to communicate to you today is shown on this page. And so today, we are announcing

Recommended For You

About IPXHY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IPXHY

Trending Analysis

Trending News