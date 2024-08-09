Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chet Holyoak - CFO
Allen Palmiere - President and CEO
Alberto Reyes - COO

Conference Call Participants

Jake Sekelsky - Alliance Global Partners
Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright
John Bair - Ascend Wealth Advisors

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gold Resource Q2 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chet Holyoak. Please go ahead.

Chet Holyoak

Thank you, Ina, and good morning to everyone. On behalf of the Gold Resource team, I would like to welcome you to our conference call covering our second quarter 2024 results.

Before we begin the call, there are a couple of housekeeping matters I would like to address. Please note that certain statements to be made today are forward looking in nature and, as such, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties as described in our annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Please note, all amounts referenced during this presentation are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. Joining me on the call today is Allen Palmiere, our President and CEO; and Alberto Reyes, our Chief Operating Officer. Following Allen, Alberto and my prepared remarks, we will be available to answer questions. This conference call is being webcast. For those of you joining us on the webcast, you can download a PDF copy of the conference call slides.

The event will also be available for replay on our website later today. Yesterday's news release that was issued following the close of the market, and the accompanying Form 10-Q have been filed with the SEC on EDGAR and are also available on our website at

