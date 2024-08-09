Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Diane Weiser - VP, Corporate Affairs
Robert Blum - President, CEO
Fady Malik - EVP, R&D
Chris Murray - SVP, Regulatory Affairs and Quality
Andrew Callos - EVP and Chief Commercial Officer
Stuart Kupfer - SVP and Chief Medical Officer
Sung Lee - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Salim Syed - Mizuho

Akash Tewari - Jefferies

Roanna Ruiz - Leerink

Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs

Kripa Devarakonda - Truist Securities

Charles Duncan - Cantor

Jason Butler - Citizens JMP

Sean McCutcheon - Raymond James

John Gionco - Needham & Co.

Rohan Mathur - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to Cytokinetics' Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this call is being recorded. And all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the company’s request, we will open the call to questions after the presentation [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to Diane Weiser, Cytokinetics' Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Please go ahead.

Diane Weiser

Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us on the call today. Robert Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, will begin with an overview of the quarter and recent developments; Fady Malik, EVP of R&D, will provide updates related to SEQUOIA-HCM and the ongoing clinical trials program for aficamten; Chris Murray, SVP, Regulatory Affairs and Quality, will provide an update from our recent interactions with FDA and EMA and the progress of our planned regulatory filings; Andrew Callos, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, will address commercial readiness activities for aficamten.

Stuart Kupfer, SVP and Chief Medical Officer, will provide updates regarding omecamtiv mecarbil, CK-586 and our earlier stage development pipeline; Sung Lee, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will provide a

Recommended For You

About CYTK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CYTK

Trending Analysis

Trending News