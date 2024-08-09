Dexterra Group Inc. (HZNOF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCPK:HZNOF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Denise Achonu - Chief Financial Officer
Mark Becker - Chief Executive Officer
R. William McFarland - Chair of the Board

Conference Call Participants

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James
Trevor Reynolds - Acumen Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Dexterra’s Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call.

As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Denise Achonu, CFO. Please go ahead.

Denise Achonu

Thank you, Ayesha, and good morning. My name is Denise Achonu, Chief Financial Officer of Dexterra Group Inc.

With me today on the call are Mark Becker, our CEO; and our Board Chair, Bill McFarland, who will provide some brief introductory comments. After a brief presentation, we will take questions with the call ending by 9:15 Eastern Time. We will be commenting on our Q2 2024 results with the assumption that you have read the Q2 earnings release, MD&A and financial statements. The slide presentation which supports today’s comments is posted on our website and we encourage participants to access the slides and follow along with our presentation.

Before we begin, I would like to make some comments about forward-looking information. In yesterday’s news release and on Slide 2 of the presentation that we have posted to our website, you will find cautionary notes in that regard. I will not cover the content of the cautionary notes in any detail. However, we do claim their protection for any forward-looking information that we might disclose on this conference call today.

I will now turn it over to Bill

