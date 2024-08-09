Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 09, 2024 10:25 PM ETSylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hans Bjorkman - VP, IR
Jean-Michel Ribieras - Chairman and CEO
John Sims - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies
Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets
George Staphos - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Sylvamo's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks you will have an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder your conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Hans Bjorkman, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.

Hans Bjorkman

Thanks,, Colin. Good morning, and thank you for joining our Sylvamo Corporation second quarter 2024 earnings call. Our speakers this morning are Jean Michel Ribieras, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Sims, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Slides 2 and 3 contain important information, including certain legal disclaimers. For example, during this call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. We will also present certain non-US GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of those figures to US GAAP financial measures are also available in the appendix. Our website contains copies of the earnings release as well as today's presentation.

With that, I'll turn the call over to you, Jean Michel.

Jean-Michel Ribieras

Thanks, Hans. Good morning and thank you for joining our call. I'll begin with our sustainability highlights on slide 4. Our first and greatest responsibility is to ensure the safety and well-being of our team members. We do this by putting people before paper, always. We're also committed to operating as a sustainable corporation that creates profits for our shareowners while protecting the environment and

Recommended For You

About SLVM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SLVM

Trending Analysis

Trending News