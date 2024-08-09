Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call August 7, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Devin Sullivan - Managing Director of The Equity Group
Vincent Arnone - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Ellen Albrecht - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright
William Bremer - Vanquish Capital Markets
Marc Silk - Silk Investment

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Fuel Tech Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Devin Sullivan, Managing Director of The Equity Group. Please proceed.

Devin Sullivan

Thank you, Latania. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Fuel Tech’s 2024 second quarter financial results conference call. Yesterday, after the close, we issued a press release, a copy of which is available at the company’s website, www.ftek.com. Our speakers for today will be Vincent Arnone, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Ellen Albrecht, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions from our analysts and investors.

Before turning things over to Vince, I’d like to reset everyone that is discussed on this call, except for historical information, are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and reflect Fuel Tech sections regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to our company’s management.

Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as anticipate, believe, plan, expect, estimate, intend, will and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently

