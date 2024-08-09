tadamichi

In this article, we discuss the latest quarterly results from the Business Development Company Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC). We have covered previous releases regularly, the last here. We maintain a Hold rating on the name as the fundamentals and valuation have remained stable.

ARCC trades at a 9.2% dividend yield and has a core earnings yield of 11.73%. Its price trades at a 6% premium to book, in line with the average in our coverage, though above the median. The company delivered a solid 2.9% total NAV return over the quarter.

The portfolio sector allocation is fairly typical of BDCs with software and healthcare being the key areas. It has a lower first-lien portfolio than the average BDC with a focus on larger companies than the traditional middle-market BDC borrowers.

ARCC

Quarter Update

Core net investment income came in at $0.61, versus $0.59 in the prior quarter but below the Q4 level. The net income bump looks to have been driven by two factors - an increase in leverage as the company registered a historically high level of new fundings and an increase in fees.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Higher fees were driven by a jump in portfolio activity with both repayments and new fundings coming in at elevated levels.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

ARCC declared a dividend of $0.48 - unchanged from the prior quarter. Coverage rose to 127%. The estimated spillover remained at $1.05 per share, or more than 2x the base dividend. This, along with a high level of coverage, supports the dividend.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The NAV rose to $19.61 - a new record and the sixth quarterly rise in a row. The rise was due primarily to retained income, which exceeded the loss from unrealized depreciation.

Systematic Income

Income Dynamics

There was a big jump in net new investments.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The level of repayments remained relatively high, however the surprise was the large amount of net fundings which rose to $1.8bn - the highest level since the end of 2021. On a relative basis, however, net fundings were less impressive, as the portfolio has grown by 25% since the end of 2021.

ARCC

Management said that they saw an acceleration in private equity sponsor activity, with sponsors both seeking capital to support their portfolio companies as well as exiting investments to increase distributions. This dynamic led to a significant growth in deal flow in Q2 with ARCC reviewing 40% more new transactions vs. Q1.

As a result of a jump in net new fundings, leverage moved higher for the first time in 6 quarters.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

New activity has been focused on first-lien loans, which have been running above the overall portfolio levels and above the repayment. This is likely not a coincidence and is a welcome element in the portfolio, heading into a potential macro downturn, even if it comes at the cost of marginal net income.

ARCC

The weighted-average yield of the portfolio fell to 12.2% over the quarter, as new origination yield was around 11% - below the portfolio average level. Originations in July had an even lower weighted-average yield of 10.6%. The yield spread will continue to fall, as it is squeezed on both sides, from a lower level of asset yield and a higher level of interest expense.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

ARCC issued a 5.95% $850m 5y bond, swapping it to 1-month SOFR + 164 as they have been doing. This resulted in a coupon of around 7%. However, it will start falling later this year as the Fed begins to cut rates. The spread on the new bond is below the spreads on all 4 of the company's credit facilities, which is very unusual as the bond is unsecured while the facilities are secured.

Portfolio Quality

Non-accruals on fair-value remained steady at 0.7% - below the sector average.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Portfolio quality, as gauged by internal ratings, was broadly stable - the amount allocated to the two worst buckets remained the same.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

There was a small net realized gain.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The first-lien allocation in the portfolio has drifted higher over the last few quarters, which is good to see as the company's first-lien allocation is well below the sector average.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Despite an increase in lending activity, Q2 originations were up-in-quality with a weighted-average LTV below 40% and leverage 0.5x turn below the average in the last 3 years.

The elephant in the room in the BDC sector is Pluralsight. We won't go into the details of the transaction here, which we described in a previous weekly. Suffice it to say, the sponsor Vista Equity Partners moved the Pluralsight IP to a foreign restricted subsidiary which it could then use as collateral for a new loan, something which is known as a drop-down transaction. ARCC management indicated that there have been wrong details in the press about the deal, so it's likely there is a lot more going on here. The CEO implied that they would not get involved in loans where the collateral could be moved to an unrestricted subsidiary, and this does not appear to be the case in the Pluralsight case, as the subsidiary is restricted. It looks like Pluralsight will be handed over to its lenders who will put together a restructuring, reducing debt and taking equity in Pluralsight.

ARCC holds a $106.5m investment in the company. The position was marked down to 48% from 85% in Q1. Q1 marks were all over the place across the BDC universe, as the following chart shows. The impact on NAV was around -0.35% as the following table shows (see rightmost column). Outside of OCSL, the remaining BDCs with a position in the loan have not yet reported. We provide estimates below, assuming a mark of 48.5%.

Systematic Income

Return And Valuation Profile

ARCC continues to generate above-sector total NAV returns. Its outperformance has been very consistent, with a rare underperforming quarter in the last few years.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

ARCC valuation is not far off its long-term average.

Systematic Income

The stock's valuation is also not much above the sector average and is on the lower part of the range of the last 3 years or so. This makes it an attractive entry point for investors without a position yet.

Systematic Income

Most of the higher-performing BDCs are trading at massively higher premiums than ARCC.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

ARCC continues to trade cheaper than its performance suggests. The chart below shows the 3-year total NAV return as a ratio of valuation.

Systematic Income

Stance And Takeaways

ARCC remains an attractive hold in the sector for several reasons. It is highly diversified with 525 companies - well above a median of around 130. It is also focused on larger companies which provide good diversifiers to the traditional middle-market BDC borrowers. Its portfolio quality has also remained strong despite the steady rise in borrowing costs over the last couple of years. We retain a position in the stock in our High Income Portfolio.