Solskin

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I last wrote about Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) in April, where I rated the stock a "hold." Although I stated that the stock has a potential upside of at least 29% from its levels back then, I believed that investors would be weary until the management could reignite the growth story. Since then, the stock has climbed 45% as it reported a strong Q1 FY25 earnings report, where revenue and Adjusted EBITDA grew 17% and 41% YoY, respectively, beating estimates.

Simultaneously, the management also raised their revenue and earnings guidance for the entire FY25. During the quarter, the company saw a 16% increase in customer count, contributing $500K+ in Subscription Revenue and the management sounded particularly bullish on the pace of their product innovation, which should help them capture greater market share.

While the management maintained its cautious tone on the overall state of the economy, where it continues to see year-over-year declines in Net Retention Rate, I would like to point out that the metric has stabilized on a sequential basis. While a projection of a 9% YoY growth rate in revenue is not technically a “growth” stage, it may have marked a bottom. Therefore, assessing both the “good” and the “bad”, I believe that investors can initiate a small position in the company, making it a “buy”.

The good: Revenue growth driven by 16% increase in $500K+ customers, Resonating Product Innovation, Expanding margins

Doximity reported its Q1 FY25 earnings, where revenue grew 17% YoY to $126.7M beating estimates, which was driven by a 16% increase in customer count, contributing at least $500K in subscription revenue on a trailing twelve-month basis. Meanwhile, their top 20 clients, which consist of sophisticated pharmaceutical manufacturers, also grew at the fastest rate, up 21% on a trailing twelve-month basis. This is indicating that the combination of their product innovation and “land and expand” strategy is starting to bear fruit, as unique active users on the platform grew by double digits, thus deepening adoption of their solutions.

Q1 FY25 Earnings Slides: Revenue and Earnings growth

In terms of their product innovation, Doximity saw a record 590,000 unique active prescribers leverage their genAI telehealth, messaging, and scheduling tools to improve patient experience and provide better care, while usage of their AI-powered personalized news feed also set new records. Meanwhile, the Doximity GPT application has also seen a deep adoption by doctors, with over 1.5M letter requests or prompts, as doctors look to streamline their administrative tasks. During the earnings call, the management shared the following excerpt that demonstrates how Doximity GPT is enabling doctors to be more efficient.

“The American Medical Association estimates that doctors spend 12 hours each week on prior authorization paperwork. So cutting that time in half is a substantial improvement. Dr. Tariq went on to say that Doximity GPT is "finally a tool I can use to fight back."

Finally, Doximity has rolled out its new client portal to 30% of their clients, which consists of three key features that include daily updates, sales data, and actionable recommendations, enabling their customers to have full transparency and actionability in their best-performing content and effectively measure ROI. So far, the clients have been strongly resonating with the portal, as they are able to confidently evaluate their programs and allocate spending accordingly to maximize ROI.

Shifting gears to profitability, Doximity generated an Adjusted EBITDA of $65.9M, which grew 41% YoY, with a margin of 52%, which is 900 basis points higher than the previous year. The margin expanded as non-GAAP operating expenses contracted over 2% YoY, indicating a high level of operational efficiency. Meanwhile, the company’s success in driving higher spend per customer, especially by growing their $500K+ customer cohort, also played a pivotal role in unlocking operating leverage.

The bad: Management still cautious about the macroeconomic landscape, Net Retention Rate declined on a year-over-year basis.

However, the management continued to maintain its cautious stance on the overall macroeconomic condition, which has been negatively impacting pharma budgets. During the earnings call, Anna Bryson, CFO at Doximity, outlined that they expect pharma budgets to grow roughly 5-7%, which has not changed from its previous expectation. However, what I found optimistic is that the management sounded quite bullish on the strength of their current product portfolio and the additional insights that are being driven by their client portal, which should help it unlock a higher pharma budget over time as they get more comfortable deploying their dollars with Doximity earlier on in the upsell cycle. At the same time, Doximity is also taking a measured approach to R&D spend, which declined 4.2%, demonstrating that the management is trying to navigate a complex macroeconomic scenario, grow platform engagement, and maintain their competitive positioning all at the same time. On that note, Doximity is projected to grow at a much faster rate of 9% in FY25 when compared to its immediate competitors, which include Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), which is expected to see sales decline by 2%, and American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL), which is expected to grow by just 1.6% along with far superior profitability.

Although Doximity is growing faster and more profitable than its immediate competitors, there is no doubt that revenue growth is slowing. One of the bigger areas of concern is that Net Retention Rate is continuing to slide on a year-over-year basis from 118% to 114%, which could be driven by tight pharma budgets, thus putting pressure on Doximity’s top line. Up until this quarter, Doximity would report the number of customers in its $100,000 cohort. In my previous post, I pointed out that it was seeing a slight decline in the number of customers in its $100K+ cohort, and in Q4, it only saw a 1% YoY increase in its $100K+ cohort. In the latest quarter, the management has not provided the latest $100K+ customer cohort number and instead chose to provide the customer count in its $500K+ cohort (which has been increasing). So, while Doximity is having success in driving adoption of its solutions in the $500K+ cohort, which has a NRR of 121%, it is possible that it is seeing greater churn from the cohort that sits between $100K and $500K in subscription revenue, thus pushing the number down on a year-over-year basis. However, before I close this section, I would like to point out that overall NRR figures have stabilized on a quarter-over-quarter basis, and coupled with management's bullish sentiment on capturing a greater share of the pharma budget from their superior product innovation, it may be on the cusp of a turnaround.

Revisiting my valuation: A small position can be initiated.

Looking forward, Doximity management has raised its revenue guidance from $512M to $519M, which would represent a growth rate of 9% YoY. Assuming that Doximity can accelerate its growth back up into the low to mid teens over the next 2 years as it drives product innovation to land and expand across its customer base, resulting in higher spend per customer, it should generate close to $668M in revenue by FY27.

From a profitability standpoint, the management also raised its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA from $244M to $252.5M, which will represent a margin of 48.7%. Assuming it can continue to drive the current level of financial discipline over the next two years, it should generate close to $327M in Adjusted EBITDA, which will be equivalent to $280M, when discounted at 8%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15–18, I believe it should trade at least at 1.5 times the multiple, given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will result in a PE ratio of 25, or a price target of $36.8, which is where the company is currently trading.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions

When I published my previous post, I had a price target of $29.4 for the stock, which represented an upside of close to 28% from its levels back then. Since that time, the stock is up 45%. The reason I gave it a “hold” was because I believed that the management had to showcase that it could revive its growth story. While a 9% YoY growth rate in revenue is not necessarily a “growth” story, it is demonstrating signs of a turnaround. First, it beat its revenue estimate by over 5%. Second, it is seeing growth in its $500K+ subscription revenue cohort, with customer count growing 16% YoY. Third, it is seeing growing usage and adoption of its solutions, with the management sounding bullish that it can unlock higher pharma budgets in the future. Fourth, it is seeing a decline in NRR on a year-over-year basis, but it may be stabilizing on a sequential basis, which could be evidence of a turnaround. Finally, the management continues to remain exceptionally disciplined when it comes to maintaining its operational efficiency.