Swire Properties Limited (OTCPK:SWPFF) [1972:HK] stock's investment rating has been upgraded to a Buy. The company's latest interim earnings were in line with consensus implying an absence of negative surprises. Swire Properties' shares are undervalued based on the P/B valuation metric, which has prompted the company to initiate a HK$1.5 billion buyback program. The stock's potential forward shareholder yield is also attractive at the high-single digit percentage level. I have become bullish on Swire Properties considering the above-mentioned factors.

My previous September 11, 2020 article was focused on Swire Properties' dividend hike for 1H 2020. In the current update, I touch on SWPFF's results for the first half of this year and its recently announced share repurchase program.

SWPFF is described as a "landlord" which owns "grade A offices and shopping malls in prime locations in Hong Kong and key cities in China" by Fitch Ratings. Specifically, Swire Properties derived 36%, 35%, and 17% (source: investor presentation slides) of its 1H 2024 gross rental income from Hong Kong office properties, Mainland Chinese retail properties, and Hong Kong retail assets, respectively. The company generated the remaining 5%, 3%, 3%, and 1% of its gross rental income from Mainland Chinese office assets, Hong Kong residential properties, US properties, and Mainland Chinese residential assets, respectively for the recent interim period.

The company's shares can be bought or sold on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the OTC market. Swire Properties' Over-The-Counter shares have modest trading liquidity. But Swire Properties' Hong Kong shares are pretty liquid boasting a three-month average daily trading value of $10 million as per S&P Capital IQ data. Readers can trade in the company's liquid Hong Kong-listed shares with US brokerages such as Interactive Brokers or Hong Kong securities firms like Boom Securities.

SWPFF Delivered In-Line Earnings For 1H 2024

Swire Properties issued its 1H 2024 financial results announcement on August 8, and SWPFF's bottom line in the latest interim period met the analysts' expectations.

The company reported a recurring underlying profit of HK$3,570 million for the first half of this year, which was roughly equal to 50% of the sell side's consensus full-year earnings projection amounting to HK$7,116 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). This suggests that there were no significant surprises with Swire Properties' 1H 2024 financial performance.

Recurring underlying net profit for SWPFF decreased by -8% YoY in 1H 2024. The contraction in Swire Properties' bottom line for the recent interim period was expected, as the company monetized a portion of its office assets and took on additional debt.

SWPFF's gross rental income earned from its office properties in Hong Kong declined by -7% YoY from HK$2,933 million in 1H 2023 to HK$2,730 million for the latest interim period. In its results announcement, the company indicated that its previously announced "disposal of nine floors of One Island East (Hong Kong office asset) in December 2023" led to lower rental income for its Hong Kong office properties segment.

On the other hand, Swire Properties' finance expenses increased from HK$271 million for the first half of last year to HK$585 million in the first half of this year. The higher finance costs were driven by a +3% YoY increase in net debt to HK$37,796 million as of June 30, 2024 and a +20 basis points YoY increase in the cost of debt for 1H 2024. SWPFF mentioned in the company's results announcement that "capital and development expenditure and investment in joint venture companies in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland" contributed to a larger net debt position.

Swire Properties' financial position remains good with limited credit risks, despite the increase in financial leverage. The company's net debt-to-equity was a comfortable 13.3% as of end-1H 2024. Typically, a stock is deemed to have high financial leverage if its net gearing exceeds 100%. Also, SWPFF mentioned in the company's interim results disclosure that its cash interest coverage ratio was pretty healthy at 5.8 times for 1H 2024; the cash interest coverage metric is calculated by dividing "operating profit" by "total of net finance charges and capitalized interest."

In summary, SWPFF's financial performance for 1H 2024 was satisfactory, as its actual interim recurring underlying profit accounted for half of the market's expected full-year bottom line. While Swire Properties' recurring underlying profit decreased YoY in the recent interim period, this was largely attributable to non-operating factors like asset monetization and higher interest costs.

Swire Properties' New Share Buyback Program Puts Stock's Valuations In The Spotlight

The company disclosed a HK$1.5 billion share repurchase plan in tandem with its interim results release. This share buyback program will be in effect between now and May 2025 when the next annual shareholders' meeting is held.

Assuming that Swire Properties completes the HK$1.5 billion share buyback plan before May next year or within one year, the stock's potential forward buyback yield is around 1.8%.

Swire Properties raised its interim dividend by +3% to HK$0.34 in 1H 2024 as revealed in the company's interim results announcement. As a reference, the company's actual final dividend for 2H 2023 was HK$0.72. The stock's potential forward dividend yield could be approximately 7.3%, if the company distributes an annual dividend per share of HK$1.06 (HK$0.34+HK$0.72) going forward.

In a nutshell, Swire Properties might possibly offer a forward shareholder yield (sum of buyback yield and dividend yield) of 9.1%, taking into account the recently announced HK$1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Apart from enhancing shareholder returns, the share buyback plan sends a strong signal regarding the management's view of the stock's valuations and the company's prospects.

At its 1H 2024 earnings call, Swire Properties highlighted that a "very substantial part" of its "HK$100 billion plan (as per chart below) has been completed" and emphasized that the "challenging environment" is "cyclical rather than structural" when it touched on the buyback plan decision.

In other words, SWPFF has a positive opinion of its outlook to justify allocating capital to buybacks. The company's future free cash flow is expected to improve with the completion of a large proportion of its investment plan, and its properties are likely to perform well in time to come when the economic cycle turns for the better.

Swire Properties' HK$100 Billion Investment Plan

Swire Properties' Investor Presentation Slides

More importantly, the company stressed at its interim earnings briefing that the "current level of discount to net asset value that our share is now trading" was a key factor influencing its decision to initiate the HK$1.5 billion buyback plan.

As a Hong Kong-listed company, Swire Properties reports its financials based on International Financial Reporting Standards or IFRS. The company's investment properties are carried at "fair value" estimates provided by " third-party valuers" on its book as indicated in its annual report. As such, accounting net asset value offers a reasonably good estimate of what SWPFF is worth.

Swire Properties' net asset value per share as of June 30, 2024 was HK$48.05. The stock is now valued by the market at a 70% discount to net asset value per share or 0.30 times P/B. As a comparison, Swire Properties' historical 10-year average P/B ratio was higher at 0.53 times as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Risk Factors

Investors should pay attention to certain risks.

One noteworthy risk factor is the weakening of the economies in Hong Kong and Mainland China, which will hurt the performance of Swire Properties key investment properties located in these markets.

The other risk factor that needs to be considered is lower-than-expected shareholder capital returns. If Swire Properties cuts its future dividend or fails to conclude the HK$1.5 billion buyback plan by May 2024, disappointed investors might sell down the company's shares.

Conclusion

Swire Properties Limited is an appealing investment candidate. This takes into consideration its potential forward high-single digit percentage shareholder yield and the 70% discount to book value.

