Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing 22% of their value during a rally in the stock market. Investors felt further pain on Thursday with HGV down nearly 8% after reporting a weak Q2. I last covered HGV in November, rating shares a “sell,” given my concerns about consumer credit quality and a large M&A premium it paid for Bluegreen. Since then, shares have largely missed out on the market’s 20+% rally, increasing just 2%. I view that magnitude of underperformance consistent with my sell rating. With new financials and shares underperforming, now is a good time to revisit HGV.

Interest costs offset M&A growth

In the company’s second quarter, Hilton Grand Vacations earned $0.62, which missed expectations by $0.43. Revenue was up 23% from last year to $1.2 billion, though the completion of its Bluegreen purchase flattered comparisons. Earnings were down from $0.85 last year. This decline came even as HGV generated $262 million of adjusted EBITDA, up 5.6% from last year. However, it faced $87 million of interest expense from $44 million last year.

This $43 million increase in debt costs more than offset the $14 million jump in EBITDA and outweighed the benefit from its 7% share count reduction. This increased interest expense is due to its cash acquisition of Bluegreen, which has left the company with $4.9 billion of corporate debt at a 6.85% average interest rate. We need to see further improvement in the business to cover the increased debt cost, and frankly, we just are not there yet.

Indeed, management itself said that the quarter was “below expectations.” Disappointingly, adjusted EBITDA was actually down $11 million sequentially. Management saw the consumer pull back toward the end of the quarter. Purchasing a timeshare (or “vacation ownership interest”) is a highly discretionary activity. With real incomes squeezed and borrowing costs elevated, it seems consumers are hitting pause. This is not dissimilar from what Airbnb (ABNB) reported about US consumers becoming more cautious.

Q2 saw significant margin pressure

Overall, the company had $757 million of gross VOI sales. Excluding M&A, HGV’s member count was up just 1.7% from last year to 720,000. On net, it booked $471 million of sales, up from $355 million last year, a $116 million increase, largely reflecting the Bluegreen acquisition. However, sales and marketing costs rose $117 million to $453 million. Yes, HGV is selling more, but is spending much more to generate those sales, indicative of a more cautious consumer. On net, it actually earned $1 million less despite this larger sales base.

This increased cost to close sales was a significant reason adjusted EBITDA margins contracted 310bps to 21.5% from last year. Additionally, most of these sales are financed by the buyer. As I discussed in my last article, HGV has a lot in common with a credit card issuer as it extends loans to these buyers to fund their timeshare purchase. Because consumers are carrying more debt and real incomes have been squeezed, consumer delinquency rates have been steadily increasing.

As a result, HGV took $95 million in provision for financing losses from $41 million a year ago. Last quarter, management expected provisions to migrate to a mid-teens percentage of sales from closer to 10% last year. Provisions are now running at 13%, and I see scope for these to continue to tick up, which will further pressure earnings. My base case is that the US avoids a recession, so most of this pain should have already occurred. If there is a further downturn though, credit costs could rise further.

Resort fees rose about 28% to $171 million, but otherwise, most of the quarter was mixed. Rental service revenue rose $22 million to $195 million while associated expenses rose by $34 million. Its $167 million of sales and marketing fees were down $6 million. Financing revenue rose $26 million to $102 million while financing costs rose $20 million to $44 million. To net just $6 million of growth even with a substantial M&A tailwind was disappointing here.

With sales soft and unlikely to accelerate barring a reignition of consumer spending, this margin pressure forced managed to reduce EBITDA guidance by $125 million to $1.075-$1.135 billion, which drove much of the stock’s weakness on Thursday.

Financial policy is aggressive

Now, despite these pressures, Hilton Grand Vacations did $100 million of share repurchases in Q2. It did another $46 million in July with $114 million remaining under its authorization. On top of this, its board authorized $500 million of incremental repurchases over the next two years, though it does not have to fully execute on this.

HGV does have $328 million of unrestricted cash, which excludes its $273 million of restricted cash. That gives it the liquidity to do buybacks. Still, its debt/EBITDA is elevated at 4.5x with net debt of 4.2x. Based on the expected cost synergies it anticipates, it believes net leverage is closer to 3.7x. I would not give full credit for synergies yet to be achieved and would like to see the company focus a bit more on debt reduction.

Now during the quarter, it generated $95 million of free cash flow from $108 million last year. Adjusted free cash flow was $370 million, including $75 million of add-backs for merger and legal costs, and it has now generated -$4 million of free cash flow this year. This Q2 surge includes $200 million withdrawn from securitizations.

Aside from its corporate debt, it has $1.7 billion of non-recourse debt. HGV puts its timeshare loan receivables into debt securitizations, retaining the equity tranche, earning a net spread. Now if consumer delinquencies continue to rise, that can leave cash flow trapped inside the securitization, though HGV has no obligation to cover any shortfall. As such, I do see some risk that securitization cash flows could shrink.

Given these pressures, it is too soon to buy HGV

Given the weakness we are seeing and the margin pressure on the business, my base case is for earnings to come closer to the bottom end of the range. Given risks of more reserves in its loan portfolio, its 2x book value valuation appears somewhat aggressive. Additionally, management’s financial policy remains highly aggressive in my view, and I would prefer to see some debt reduction.

With about $1.1 billion of EBITDA, HGV has nearly a 8x EV/EBITDA valuation, excluding nonrecourse debt. Excluding its nonrecourse debt, Marriott Vacations (VAC) also trades at 8x. These are very similar businesses, so there is no clear relative value opportunity within the sector.

As noted earlier, given much of its business comes through financing timeshares, HGV is really similar to a consumer finance company. Now if a consumer defaults, HGV can go on to re-sell the timeshare interest to a new consumer, but given today's weak sales environment, that inventory could linger for some time. Meanwhile, it misses out on annual maintenance fees, and resort operating costs have a large fixed cost element.

That is why I view HGV as having a similar profile to an unsecured lender. Now, OneMain (OMF), which caters to lower quality buyers, is trading towards 8x earnings. Ally Financial (ALLY) has less risk of credit losses, given its loans are secured by cars largely, is now trading for closer to 10x exit 2024 earnings. By comparison, HGV, at the low end of guidance, will earn just under $3.00. At nearly 12x earnings, this valuation premium is not merited in my view, especially with travel spending facing pressure.

With about $200 million of free cash flow away from securitizations, its 6% free cash flow yield does not appear attractive enough to merit buying shares, given the pressures the business faces. That said, barring a recession, we should not see results get appreciably worse, and its buyback may provide some support. Additionally, if management can execute on M&A synergies, margins may be near a bottom. I am moving shares to a “hold” as a result.

We need to still see some evidence of the business bottoming for HGV to outperform the market, but much of the bad news is now reflected. I would want shares to be “clearly cheap” to merit buying, or about $30. At 10x earnings, it would be valued more similarly to consumer finance companies. Still, after having underperformed the market by about 20% and trading at the same EV/EBITDA multiple as VAC, the relative valuation no longer justifies a sell.