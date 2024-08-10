Hilton Grand Vacations: Weak Q2 Results Increasingly Reflected In Valuation (Rating Upgrade)

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
4.07K Followers

Summary

  • Hilton Grand Vacations shares have underperformed, losing 22% in the past year, amid questionable M&A and a slowing consumer.
  • Q2 earnings missed expectations, with interest costs offsetting M&A growth and significant margin pressure leading to reduced EBITDA guidance.
  • Despite aggressive financial policy and margin pressure, HGV is no longer a sell as the bad news is already reflected, but evidence of business improvement is needed before buying.

Scenic view of a resort golf course with hotel background

ImageegamI

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) have been a poor performer over the past year, losing 22% of their value during a rally in the stock market. Investors felt further pain on Thursday with HGV down nearly 8% after reporting a

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
4.07K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HGV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HGV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HGV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News