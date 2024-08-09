LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LNXSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:LNXSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andre Simon - Head of IR
Matthias Zachert - CEO
Oliver Stratmann - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tristan Lamotte - Deutsche Bank
Chetan Udeshi - J.P. Morgan
Martin Roediger - Kepler Cheuvreux
Andres Castanos-Mollor - Berenberg
Andreas Heine - Stifel
Rikin Patel - BNP Exane
Georgina Fraser - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Hello and welcome to the LANXESS Q2 2024 Results Investor Relations Call. Throughout the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode and afterwards there will be a question-and-answer session. Please note this call is being recorded.

Today, I am pleased to present Mr. Andre Simon, Head of Investor Relations. Please begin your meeting.

Andre Simon

Thank you very much, Lara, and a warm welcome to everybody to our Q2 conference call from my end as well. As always, we will begin by asking you to take notice of our Safe Harbor statements. And with me today is our CEO Matthias Zachert, and our CFO, Oliver Stratmann. Matthias will start with a short presentation and then we will open the floor for your questions.

With that, I'm happy to hand over to Matthias. Please go ahead.

Matthias Zachert

Thank you, Andre and a warm welcome from my side to all of you participating to our Q2 results call. I will start the presentation on Page 4 on the slide deck that we have distributed this morning. Here, comments on sales, you see that overall the market remains soft, but we have seen a slight sequential improvement versus first quarter.

On the profitability side, we went out with a pre-announcement and confirmed the numbers today, a steep increase, 69 percentage points -- 69%, vis-a-vis last year's quarter, but clearly this is not sufficient, but it's a strong sequential improvement. Please take note

