Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2024 12:05 AM ETAutolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Olivia Manser – Director-Investor Relations
Christian Itin – Chief Executive Officer
Rob Dolski – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gil Blum – Needham & Company
Asthika Goonewardene – Truist
Kelly Shi – Jefferies
James Shin – Deutsche Bank
Matthew Phipps – William Blair
Yanan Zhu – Wells Fargo

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Autolus Therapeutics Call to discuss its Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn this conference over to your host, Olivia Manser. Please go ahead.

Olivia Manser

Thanks, Sean. Good morning or good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us on today's call. With me today are Dr. Christian Itin, our Chief Executive Officer; and Rob Dolski, our Chief Financial Officer.

So on Slide 2, before we begin, I just want to remind you again that during today's call, we will make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These may include, but are not limited to statements regarding the status of clinical trials and development and/or regulatory timelines for our product candidates and our expectations regarding our cash runway.

These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and reflect our views only as of today. We assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the material risks and uncertainties that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risks identified in today's press release and our SEC filings, both available on the Investor

Recommended For You

About AUTL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AUTL

Trending Analysis

Trending News