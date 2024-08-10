z1b

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:UPRO) offers 3x the daily returns of the S&P 500. I believe this ETF is the most attractive way to buy the market dip, and this article intends to demonstrate it mathematically.

UPRO Risks

Let's first cover the risks of holding this ETF. The most commonly cited one is volatility decay. Here’s a pretty extreme sequence of daily returns for the S&P 500:

Day 1: -10%

Day 2: +10%

At the end of Day 2, the S&P 500 would be down 1% from what it was prior to Day 1. Now let’s see how UPRO would have measured up, given that those were the S&P 500’s daily returns. Remember, UPRO is 3x the underlying.

Day 1: -30%

Day 2: +30%

The end of Day 2, UPRO is down 9% from what it was prior to Day 1. Down 9% is quite a bit more than being down 3x of 1%, which is what the S&P 500 was down over the course of these 2 very volatile days. Because of the volatility, UPRO has “decayed” and introduced a negative tracking error against the 3x index that it's supposed to track. The larger the swings in the daily returns, the more this volatility decay occurs. Understanding this dynamic is the key to understanding UPRO’s core risk.

Now, in the long term, markets are quite calm (or at least they have been). UPRO often slightly overshoots the 3x daily target by a few basis points. This has led to a long term compounding where UPRO dramatically outperformed 3x the S&P 500.

10 year, UPRO and SP500 (Seeking Alpha)

We can see the impact of volatility decay when we zoom into a period that was especially volatile, such as around the 2020 or 2022 market drawdowns.

2020, UPRO and SP500 (Seeking Alpha) Jan 2022 to Jan 2024 UPRO and SP500 (Seeking Alpha)

The last 5 years have been filled with more volatility, so you can see that UPRO has overall underperformed 3x S&P 500 in the last 5 years. It is just under 2x the S&P 500.

5 year UPRO and SP500 (Seeking Alpha)

You must be aware of this if you plan to hold UPRO. If you think there will be calm markets for a sustained period of time, then you could expect well over 3x the S&P 500 returns from UPRO, thanks to the positive compounding of calm markets. If you think there will be more volatility ahead, then you should not hold UPRO for too long.

Lastly, here are some of ProShares' disclosures about UPRO, taken straight from the UPRO landing page on their site. It reiterates the concept of volatility decay and an incurred tracking error after longer holding periods. When you look at the common uses on the right side, it alludes to the next part of this article.

Disclaimers (ProShares)

Strategic Use of UPRO

Imagine splitting a portfolio 50-50 cash and UPRO. The long 3x of the S&P 500 will cause that 50% allocation to outperform a 100% S&P 500 allocation, assuming the S&P 500 goes up. Your downside is also capped at 50% of your portfolio value, because 50% of it is cash. The S&P 500 cannot go down more than 20% a day thanks to circuit breakers, so theoretically UPRO would never go down more than 60% in a single day. So the downside is likely much better than 50% for a 50-50 split between UPRO and cash.

The downside for the S&P 500? That could be about 50% too. We saw an over 50% drawdown in the Great Financial Crisis. But a 100% allocation to S&P 500 means that you’d have no cash to buy more assets while prices are crashing. A 50% cash allocation in the 50-50 UPRO-cash split strategy means you have a lot of cash left to deploy.

Let's say we enter an extended period, 5 years, of low market volatility. The positive compounding we've seen on UPRO will allow this 50-50 allocation to drastically outperform the S&P 500. The 50% UPRO and 50% cash will probably be 2x or 2.5x a 100% S&P 500 allocation.

Let's say we enter an extended period, 5 years, of high market volatility. This is much like the last five years, which you can see in the picture above. UPRO did roughly 2x the S&P 500. A 50% allocation to UPRO will just about match a 100% allocation to S&P 500. This is of course assuming that the S&P 500 is going up. If it goes down, then UPRO’s volatility decay could lead to it being much worse. Think of the above chart for early 2022 to early 2024. The volatility decay led to a 28% haircut from what should have been 3x the S&P 500’s return. But even then, you still have 50% of your portfolio in cash (or interest bearing cash equivalents). In an extremely adverse scenario, the S&P 500 could be down 40% over this highly volatile 5 year period. UPRO could be down 95% over this time (it won’t be 3x 40% because it cannot go below 0, and UPRO also shouldn’t hit 0 unless there is a -34% day which cannot happen because circuit breakers cut trading at -20%). But if UPRO is down 95%, then the 50-50 split would only be down 47.5%. So you have a 7.5% underperformance from the S&P 500.

Now consider if the S&P 500 had gone down 60% over this time. The 50-50 split would at least retain 50% in cash, so the UPRO and cash strategy would effectively have outperformed in a serious bad situation.

The net result of this is better convexity. UPRO and cash gives you better convexity on upsides while limiting the downsides with a hard cap of however much you had allocated to cash.

Here’s another thing to add to your strategy. It is more advanced. Let’s say you put the 50% cash position into what are effectively money market securities like USFR or TFLO. I view these as derivatives and leveraged trader essentials. These yield about 5% annually right now. Dividends are paid monthly. You can take that yield and buy hedges such as OTM VIX calls expiring within 90 days. You could also open SPX put spreads. These would pay off in the event of a market crash. It would give you incrementally more cash to supplement the UPRO half of this portfolio during a time when UPRO might be selling off. This is much like the TQQQ plus QQQ puts strategy which I discussed in a previous article here. This kind of strategy incurs some theta decay while providing some downside convexity.

Dip Buying

The S&P 500 is currently in a dip right now. Thanks to various adverse macro conditions, it is about 6% from the top set last month. The VIX has behaved very chaotically, even hitting some of the highest levels in history on Monday, 5 August.

I think UPRO offers a great way to buy the dip. You can buy the dip using the 50-50 split concept above. Let’s say you would like to buy the dip with $1000. Normally you can buy $1000 worth of SPY. Using the 50-50 strategy, you would buy $500 of UPRO and keep the other $500 in something like USFR or simply as cash.

If the dip gets deeper, you can be more aggressive by switching the 50-50 to a 70-30 split between UPRO and cash. Let’s say right now at -6%, you want to put in $1000 and you want to add another $1000 for each additional 5% down. When we are at -11%, you can switch to 60-40. When we are at -16%, you can get to 70-30. And so on.

This gives you more positive exposure to the S&P 500 as the market heads lower. If the market heads higher, you can perhaps switch to buying SPY as normal. The advantage of using UPRO in this way is that you lock in the inherent convexity of the split UPRO and cash strategy at relative lows. It makes the upside move, when the pullback finally bottoms out and reverses, much better. Each $500 in UPRO really represents a 1.5x exposure to $1000 deployed in SPY. Each $700 in UPRO really represents a 2.1x exposure to $1000 deployed in SPY. You have also incidentally set aside more cash which gives you more opportunities if the dip goes further down.

When the S&P 500 is back to breaking new ATHs, it could then be sensible to rotate out of some UPRO to buy SPY. Rebalancing is totally optional and based on personal preference.

Now, the word of caution is that this only makes sense if you believe this is a temporary dip. If you are of the opinion that the market is selling off for good and you have a long term price target of $3000 for the S&P 500, then you should just be in cash or USFR to sit this whole thing out. This UPRO strategy is only for the dip buyers who believe that this is just Mr. Market behaving irrationally and that these bargain prices won’t last long.

The Bottom Line

UPRO can be used strategically to maximize your dip-buying returns while limiting risk and preserving optionality. Please be aware of volatility decay which can eat into long term returns for UPRO.

Right now could be a great opportunity to buy the dip. The VIX shot up very high. The VIX futures term structure has been in backwardation. It seems markets are starting to reverse course especially with the strong performance since Monday, 5 August.