A few weeks ago, we wrote an article about Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL), where we took a look at the leading BDC's yield profile.

Our final conclusion on the stock was that the company's 10% yield appears to be of relatively high quality.

However, given the company's exposure to floating rate debt and the market's current position in the rate cycle, it could spell downside of 10-20% for shares over the medium term given the current valuation.

Today, we thought we'd take a look at Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), a smaller, more VC-focused BDC that's also paying out an attractive 10%+ dividend yield.

While the company does appear to be a bit riskier when it comes to the Fair Value of its underlying investments, given the inclusion of some equity securities, the company's portfolio of venture debt is generally high quality, and somewhat less exposed to the rate cycle.

This is a result of variable borrowing costs on the part of HTGC, as well as the fact that many of Hercules' loans have interest rate floors that should blunt drops in investment income.

As a result, we think the stock's dividend yield is likely to stay at or around this level for the foreseeable future, which makes it a great option for income seekers, even at this point in the cycle.

Today, we're taking a closer look at HTGC's underlying operations, portfolio, and yield, and explaining why we're bullish on this midsized, slightly 'off-the-beaten-path' BDC.

Sound good? Let's jump in.

Hercules Capital's Financials

Unlike many other Business Development Companies, or BDCs, which focus on midsize and large cap lending, HTGC takes a different approach, getting into the weeds and making venture debt investments into upcoming tech, healthcare, and renewable energy companies based in the US and abroad.

As we've said before, when it comes to investing in a BDC, you're essentially investing into the company's debt holdings.

How does HTGC's portfolio look?

In our view, this BDC has put together a truly remarkable portfolio of loans.

From a geographic and sector perspective, HTGC is focused on lending to Eastern and Western Seaboard-based Technology & Life Sciences companies, primarily those which are venture backed and pre-IPO:

Investor Presentation

For 90%+ of its' loans, HTGC is first lien senior secured, and for 7.6% of its' loans, the company is second position senior secured, for which it has the option of buying out the first lien holder.

Thus, for all intents and purposes, nearly 98% of the company's loans are in a strong, highly secured position.

But how about yield?

Right now, HTGC's loan portfolio yields around 14%, which is a strong level of profitability on a per loan basis:

Investor Presentation

Not only that, but as time has gone on, the credit quality of the portfolio has also increased, when measured by the weighted average quality of each borrower:

Investor Presentation

Thus, we view HTGC's portfolio as extremely high quality, when you blend up the company's advantages on the cap table, along with the yield and underlying quality of the loans.

For its' part, HTGC has also done a good job managing leverage, and has secured an incredible cost of capital arbitrage when looking at the balance sheet as a whole:

Investor Presentation

As you can see, HTGC earns roughly 14% blended on its' portfolio of loans, but only pays between 2.6% and ~7% on its' individual corporate borrowing tranches. Given the company's roughly 200% gross exposure on an equity basis, this cost of capital advantage provides a solid route to increased NAV over time.

Many may fear interest rate sensitivity, given HTGC's high level of floating rate debt, but there are some mitigating factors to note.

First off, as you can see above, some of the company's borrowings are also floating rate, which should balance out on NIM basis. The size of these borrowings aren't huge, but it should cushion the blow somewhat.

Additionally, HTGC has in-built rate floors in a number of its debt holdings, which should provide a level of consistency even if rates drop substantially in the coming years. Again, it's not going to prevent falling NIMs in the case of lower rates, but it's definitely a moderating factor.

HTGC has also put together a graphic showing portfolio interest rate sensitivity, which you can see below:

Investor Presentation

As you can see, a 200-bps cut in the federal funds rate, which would be a nearly 40% cut on a nominal basis, only costs the company around $40 million a year in net income. It's not nothing, but with TTM net income of $281 million, a 200-bps cut (which would be a lot) shouldn't dent profitability by more than ~14%.

We don't think that the company's payout scheme would drop considerably in a scenario like that.

Finally, it doesn't get much play, but HTGC's portfolio of equities and warrants is also worth just over $160 million, and contains each of the following positions, among others:

Investor Presentation

These provide a nice 'call option' on HTGC's NAV and steepen the R:R profile in a good way, in our view.

Taken together, we're confident in HTGC's underwriting, portfolio quality, and ability to pay out a high yield dividend - even if rates drop in coming years.

Hercules Capital's Valuation

As it stands, some could view HTGC's valuation as a primary reason to be cautious when it comes to buying the stock, given that the company was recently trading towards the top of end of its' historical range at 1.84x P/NAV. This leaves potential room for multiple compression.

That said, while some view the company as expensive, we view the BDC as a premium play within the market. Its performance has been far above average, and thus shareholders have been rewarded with above average multiples over time:

Investor Presentation

As you can see, it's not as though HTGC's multiple has simply moved higher within a 'normal trading range', it's clear that the company's improved performance has rewarded shareholders with a premium multiple as the company has executed.

HTGC's level of growth among key performance metrics partly plays in here as well, along with the company's superior ROAA and ROAE:

Investor Presentation Investor Presentation

Plus, finally, the recent drop in HTGC's share price has brought the multiple back in to roughly 1.59x, which looks much more reasonable:

Seeking Alpha

All in all, there's no question that HTGC is trading on the higher end of things, but in our view, the performance has justified this outlier multiple and will likely continue to do so.

Risks

Aside from the positives, there are some risks to be aware of when it comes to investing in HTGC, with two main concerns that you should be aware of.

First off, as rates come down, it's likely that net income will get hit, as we've discussed. We talked about the impact above, but in a case where rates are going lower, it could dent HTGC's multiple somewhat, and prices could come in. We wouldn't estimate that this should have a large impact beyond the current price, but it's a risk nonetheless.

Additionally, a much larger risk for HTGC is the company's debt maturity schedule, which you can see here below:

Investor Presentation

As you can see, the maturities are heavily loaded into 2026 and 2027, which presents a unique risk. As HTGC re-loads its leverage, it may have to do so at higher rates than what the company is paying now, depending on where interest rates are. If borrowing costs rise substantially, then this could have a negative impact on investment income.

Management has done a good job over 20 years managing this debt profile, but it's a risk vector to be aware of.

Summary

All in all, despite the rate risks, we see HTGC as a high quality, premium BDC that should be able to do a good job keeping up dividend payments at, or around, the current rate.

This is due to the company having a lower sensitivity to rates than one might suspect, along with high underlying portfolio credit quality and yield.

With a conservative leverage profile and a reasonable looking valuation, it's hard to call HTGC anything other than a 'Buy'.

Stay safe out there