benjaminalbiach

John Bogle was the founder of Vanguard and was an early proponent of index investing. The idea is that investing in a broadly diversified fund like the S&P 500 (SPY) gets you market returns without too much hassle, and in the meantime, you get to beat most active-managed funds out there.

The problem with this model is, however, that it assumes everyone is in the same boat, and that a 1% dividend yield coupled with a mid- to high-single digit EPS growth rate gets you a decent total return that should make you content.

In the real world, everyone has different objectives and goals, and with the S&P 500 yielding just 1.3% at present, that’s just not going to cut it for most income investors who prize getting most of their total returns in the form of current income rather than capital gains.

As shown below, the 1.3% yield of SPY currently sits close to the low point over the past three decades.

YCharts

This brings me to Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:BXSL), which provides meaningful total returns mostly in the form of current income. I last covered BXSL in March, highlighting its portfolio quality and attractive potential.

While the stock price has remained virtually flat since my last piece, BXSL has given investors a 5.9% total return including dividends, surpassing the 3.6% rise in the S&P 500 over the same timeframe.

In this article, I revisit BXSL including its most recent quarterly results and discuss why it remains a great pick for income investors, so let's get started!

BXSL: 10% Yield, 116% Dividend Coverage

Blackstone Secured Lending is a business development company that’s externally managed by the asset management juggernaut, Blackstone Corp. (BX), which manages over $1 Trillion in capital across real estate, infrastructure, and credit.

BXSL invests primarily in the safer first lien debt tranche, which comprise 98.6% of its investment portfolio. It demonstrates additional safety metrics, with an average loan to value of 47%, ensuring that equity owners of the companies in which it invests have significant skin in the game.

The portfolio is also well-diversified with investments spread across 231 portfolio companies. No single investment comprises more than 3% of the total portfolio, and top sectors comprise a mix of growth and defensive attributes with software, healthcare, professional services, commercial supplies and insurance being the top 5, comprising half the portfolio total.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, BXSL is demonstrating solid fundamentals, with a portfolio non-accrual rate of just 0.3% and an annualized NII return on equity of 13.2% during Q2 2024. This was driven by the fact that 99% of its loans investments are floating rate and thereby benefitting from the current high interest rate environment.

Portfolio companies are also doing well, demonstrating meaningful YoY growth in Revenue and EBITDA of 7.2% and 12.6%, respectively. At the same time, portfolio weighted average LTV grew by just 90 basis points to 47.4%.

Investor Presentation

Also encouraging, BXSL's NAV per share continues to grow for the 7th consecutive quarter, by 1.1% on a sequential basis and by 3.3% on a YoY basis to $27.19. NII per share also grew by $0.02 on a sequential basis to $0.89, and this equate to a safe 116% dividend coverage ratio based on the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.77 (up 10% from $0.70 in the prior year period).

Risks to BXSL include potential for an economic downturn, which may impact borrowers' abilities to repay loans. Moreover, lower interest rates would negatively impact investment yields, and the pace of rate cuts remain uncertain. In addition, increased competition may result in yield compression, and management seeks to differentiate BXSL's platform with services to its clients, as noted during the recent conference call:

BXSL borrowers are offered full access to BXCI's value creation program, which provides borrowers with revenue-generating opportunities, cost savings procurement, and capabilities, including cybersecurity and data science, all at no additional cost because we understand the potential benefit to both BXSL's investment portfolio and shareholder returns.

Importantly, BXSL maintains a strong balance sheet and recently received an credit rating upgrade to BBB flat by Fitch. This is supported by a modest debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13x, sitting well below the 2.0x statutory limit.

Lastly, I continue to find value in BXSL at the current price of $29.95 with a Price-to-NAV ratio of 1.10x. I believe BXSL is deserving of this 10% premium to book value considering its track record of consistently growing its NAV per share, low non-accrual rate, high portfolio quality, and well-covered dividend.

Investor Takeaway

Blackstone Secured Lending remains a great option for income investors seeking robust total returns primarily from current income rather than capital gains. It carries a well-diversified portfolio concentrated in safer first lien debt, a strong balance sheet, and a low non-accrual rate.

BXSL benefits from the current high-interest rate environment, delivering a solid annualized NII return on equity and NAV per share growth. With a 10.3% dividend yield that’s well-covered by cash flow and a modest premium to book value, BXSL can deliver potentially strong total returns from here.