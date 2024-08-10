Steven Errico/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Being a contrarian doesn’t necessarily mean buying whatever isn’t en vogue at the time. There are plenty of good reasons that stocks get beaten down, and there are a lot of securities on the 52-week low list I wouldn’t touch with a ten foot pole. Still, it’s fun to look for those unrecognized gems, because they are out there.

Today we’re going to be looking at TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA), a broadcaster that is trading close to the light end of its 52-week range, and focusing on its earnings, its balance sheet, and what the future could mean for the business.

Understanding TEGNA

TEGNA is a media company, with 64 TV stations and 2 radio stations across the United States, they also own the streaming services of the True Crime Network and Quest.

The company has a presence in 51 US markets around the country, and is a major owner of affiliates for the top four networks. They make money selling advertising on their broadcast channels and also on their over-the-top services.

Revenue is split roughly between subscription and marketing, and political advertising provides a strong, dependable revenue stream, at least during election years. It is fairly obvious for the company that in the years there is not an election, revenue dips noticeably, though they remain strongly profitable either way.

TEGNA also has a focus on providing high-quality local news service. This is one thing that streaming services in general don’t have an answer to compare to broadcasters, and that is a key way TEGNA is trying to retain viewership in the rise of streaming services.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $446 million Total Current Assets $1.1 billion Total Assets $7.1 billion Total Current Liabilities $426 million Long-Term Debt $3.1 billion Total Liabilities $4.3 billion Total Shareholder Equity $2.8 billion Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-Q from SEC)

TEGNA has a fair bit of debt, but a sizable array of assets and a notable amount of cash on hand. Indeed, the stock is also trading at a price/book ratio of just 0.81. That’s a nice discount to be had, and makes TEGNA a fine candidate to be a potential contrarian/value pick at the current prices.

The Risks

The amount of debt TEGNA has is a potential risk to the company going forward, despite the assets and the fact that the amount of income they are bringing in makes it fairly easy to service the interest on the debt.

Uncertainty in the US credit market could be a risk to a company with this much debt, however, and a higher interest rate risks costing the company more going forward. That may not be a problem since interest rates are likely coming down in the near future, but it is worth keeping in mind.

The company’s revenue is also strongly linked to its non-political advertising, with that amounting to 44% of total revenue in 2023. A weak advertising market or anything that convinces advertisers to fix to other services for marketing could affect the bottom line, seriously so in non-election years.

In that regard and in general, TEGNA faces considerable competition for eyeballs with alternative forms of media. It is a changing world and I believe a lot of people are betting that broadcast television is on the way out, hence the company trading below book value.

Statement of Operations

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Revenues $2.99 billion $3.28 billion $2.91 billion $1.42 billion Operating Income $802 million $990 million $733 million $279 million Net Income $477 million $630 million $477 million $271 million Diluted EPS $2.14 $2.81 $2.28 $1.55 Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC)

Despite the conventional wisdom being that broadcast services are on the way out, the revenue and earnings for TEGNA show considerable resilience. We see 2022, a mid-term election year, was a bit stronger than 2021 and 2023, and the second half of 2024 is probably going to be markedly higher again, what with the intense political campaigning that is ongoing.

This recent quarter saw a narrow beat on earnings and a narrow miss on revenue. That's not necessarily a problem, as they remained strongly profitable and more is expected in the second half.

The 2023 earnings per share gives us a P/E ratio of 6.04, very strongly in the value range. Earnings estimates for 2024 are a revenue of $3.15 billion and earnings of $3.38, which gives us a forward P/E ratio of just 4.07, dramatically cheap.

2025 shows a return to the non-election year standard, with a revenue of $2.84 billion and $2.15 earnings per share, which again is not bad for a stock trading where TEGNA does.

Returning Value to Shareholders

TEGNA has recently raised its dividend to 12.5¢ per quarter, which gives us a dividend yield of around 3.5%. That’s not bad, and while there is room with the consistent earnings to consider raising the payout further, paying down the debt and instituting share buybacks is probably the more efficient use of the cash generated.

In 2023, TEGNA repurchased 35.5 million shares. In the first half of 2024, the company bought another 10.9 million shares at an average price of $14.29, which is more than the stock is currently trading at. More repurchases have been authorized and with the share price being what it is, it looks like a great opportunity to buy back some of the company at a discount. That should remain something of a priority, and shrinking the debt.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

TEGNA is trading at a discount to book and at a quite low P/E ratio. Comparing them to other broadcasters, they are profitable in a way that companies like Sinclair and Gray Television simply aren’t. I view the company as a buy, bordering on a strong buy at these levels.

The only thing really holding me back from labeling this a strong buy is that I don’t see any obvious catalysts, even in the lucrative election year, which will lead the broader market to more appreciate what value they have in the way of TEGNA. This is an excellent play for contrarians.