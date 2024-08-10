Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Zvi Alon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Bill Roeschlein - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners
Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainright

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Tigo Energy's Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Joining us today from Tigo are Zvi Alon, CEO, and Bill Roeschlein, CFO. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Roeschlein, Chief Financial Officer.

Bill Roeschlein

Thank you, operator. We'd like to remind everyone that some of the matters we'll discuss on this call, including our expected business outlook, our ability to increase our revenues to reach cash flow breakeven, adjusted EBITDA breakeven become profitable and our overall long-term growth prospects, expectations regarding recovery in our industry, statements about demand for our products or competitive position, occurring in future inventory levels and their impact on future financial results, inventory supply and its impact on our customer shipments and our revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the third fiscal quarter 2024, our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, including expansion in international markets and investments in our product portfolio are forward-looking.

And as such, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those factors described in today's press release and discussed in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, and other reports we may file with the SEC

Recommended For You

About TYGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TYGO

Trending Analysis

Trending News