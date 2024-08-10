Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call August 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Richard Vincent - Chief Financial Officer

Jim Breitmeyer - President and Chief Executive Officer

Salim Yazji - Chief Medical Officer

Carl Byrnes - Northland Capital Markets

Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets

Thank you, Diego. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer and our CMO, Dr. Salim Yazji.

Today's call includes a business update and discussion of our second quarter ended June 30, 2024 financial results that were filed earlier today.

Jim Breitmeyer

Thank you, Rich, and good afternoon, everyone. At Oncternal, we are advancing 2 first-in-class clinical programs targeting cancers for patients with significant unmet medical needs. ONCT-534, our novel dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor, or DAARI, continues to advance through the dose escalation portion of the Phase I/II study, and we continue to see strong demand from investigators.

As a reminder, preclinical studies showed that ONCT-534 inhibited prostate cancer cells through both the ligand binding domain and the end terminal domain of the androgen receptor, and it also induced degradation of the androgen receptor. Thanks to this novel mechanism, we believe ONCT-534 may address key prostate cancer escape mechanisms from currently approved AR pathway inhibitors, such as enzalutamide and abiraterone, which include multiple LBD mutations as well as splice variants such as AR-V7.

The clinical trial is proceeding well. We have not observed any dose-limiting toxicities or other concerning side effects. And we recently announced that the sixth dosing cohort of the study is now fully enrolled.

Patients in this cohort are receiving 1,200 milligrams of ONCT-534 administered orally once per day. The decision to move to this dose level was made by the study’s safety review committee after reviewing data from the patients treated to date, including the third dose level of 600 milligrams 534 daily.

We plan to share an initial clinical data update for ONCT-534 later in the third quarter. Now switching gears to ONCT-808, our autologous ROR1 targeting CAR-T product. Our Phase I/II study in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell lymphoma, including patients who have failed previous CD19 CAR-T treatment, is enrolling in treating patients.

There have been no dose-limiting toxicities observed in the current dosing cohort. We expect to report updated clinical results, including data from patients treated with the new dosing schedule in the fourth quarter of 2024.

With this, I now turn the call back to our CFO, Rich Vincent. Rich?

Thank you, Jim. Our revenue is currently derived from research and development grants received from the NIH. Our grant revenue was $0.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Our total operating expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, were $9.7 million, including $1.4 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Research and development expenses totaled $6.6 million and general and administrative expenses totaled $3.1 million. Net loss for the second quarter was $8.6 million, for a net loss of $2.89 per share basic and diluted.

As of June 30, 2024, we had approximately 3 million shares of common stock outstanding, $21.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and no debt. We believe these funds will be sufficient to support our operations into the first quarter of 2025.

With respect to upcoming milestones, we are looking forward to the following updates: For ONCT-534, our lead DAARI product candidate, we expect to present initial clinical data in the third quarter of 2024, with additional data readouts in the fourth quarter of 2024. For ONCT-808, our ROR1 autologous CAR-T, we expect to report a clinical data update in the fourth quarter of 2024.

With that, I will turn things back over to the operator for the Q&A portion of this afternoon's call.

And our first question comes from Carl Byrnes with Northland Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Carl Byrnes

Thanks for the question and congratulations on the progress. With respect to the clinical data update for 534 in the third quarter or late third quarter, to be specific, what’s – what do you expect – what should we be expecting there? So safety data, which would be inclusive of the 1,200 milligram dose, would we be also potentially expecting PSA reduction numbers? And if so, would that be through the first cohorts or all the cohorts? And then I have a follow-up as well. Thanks.

Jim Breitmeyer

Go ahead, Salim.

Salim Yazji

Yes, Carl. So I mean with regards to what we would expect, we would expect to present a safety data for sure and plus some of the PSA parameters probably will be in early ones because based on the follow-up period will be not too long.

Carl Byrnes

Great. And then the additional clinical data in the fourth quarter, what might that consist of? Thanks.

Salim Yazji

So in the first quarter, the additional clinical data will be probably more of a longer follow-up, more cohorts, I mean if we have. So I think we’ll be more advanced than what we’re going to be showing in the third quarter.

Carl Byrnes

Got it. And then finally, with respect to 808, how many patients, if you could disclose, have been enrolled in with the update that you anticipate in the fourth quarter, how many subjects might that be covered? Thanks.

Jim Breitmeyer

Yes, Carl, we haven’t disclosed the enrollment on the CAR-T program yet. But I think as you know and as we show in our corporate deck, we revised the dosing regimen with the CAR-T, which we found were very active, very active T cells. And we have enrolled patients under the revised amended dosing scheme, and we’re not seeing any dose-limiting toxicity.

Carl Byrnes

Great. Thanks and again congratulations on the progress.

Jim Breitmeyer

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Kemp Dolliver with Brookline Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Kemp Dolliver

Great. Thank you. With regard to 534 and this question is admittedly speculative, but is there any possibility you would move to higher dosing cohorts after you get the data, particularly from the sixth cohort?

Jim Breitmeyer

So Kemp, it’s a great question. And so we’re collecting a lot of data on these patients. And so we have pharmacokinetic data. We’ve got some interesting and novel biomarker work that we’re doing and then, of course, the efficacy and the safety. And so decisions about dose levels for any additional cohorts will be made with the scientific review committee based on the totality of available data.

Kemp Dolliver

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, again, on the same theme, are there any practical limits with regard to administration if you go to higher doses?

Jim Breitmeyer

So we have – we’re using a 200-milligram tablet and so it is perfectly feasible to give more than 6 tablets a day for – if the data suggest that we should go higher.

Kemp Dolliver

Great. That’s all I have for the moment.

Jim Breitmeyer

Thank you.

Salim Yazji

Thank you, Kemp.

And there are no further questions at this time. I'll hand the floor back to Dr. James Breitmeyer for closing remarks.

Jim Breitmeyer

Thank you, Diego. So as you can tell, we remain encouraged with the Phase I results from our clinical programs and are looking forward to clinical data updates with you in the coming months. So I’d like to thank you for joining us today, and we look forward to updating you throughout this year. Thank you, and good afternoon.

This concludes today's conference.