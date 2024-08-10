Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call August 8, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Vincent - Chief Financial Officer
Jim Breitmeyer - President and Chief Executive Officer
Salim Yazji - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carl Byrnes - Northland Capital Markets
Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Oncternal Therapeutics Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Richard Vincent, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Richard Vincent

Thank you, Diego. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer and our CMO, Dr. Salim Yazji.

Today’s call includes a business update and discussion of our second quarter ended June 30, 2024 financial results that were filed earlier today. Today’s press release and a replay of today’s call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Oncternal’s website for at least the next 30 days.

Please note that certain information discussed on today’s call is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We will be making forward-looking statements during this call about future events such as our business and product development strategies, the timing of our clinical studies, planned interim data updates, regulatory filings and our cash runway.

Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. These forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with and are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in today’s press release and our SEC filings, including our Form 10-Q filed today and our previously filed Form 10-K for the

Recommended For You

About ONCT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONCT

Trending Analysis

Trending News