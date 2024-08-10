DNY59

Overview

The real estate sector (XLRE) continues to be one of the worst performing asset classes since the initial pandemic drop in 2020. The embracing of remote work changed the sentiment around demand for real estate and this was coupled with aggressive interest rate hikes throughout 2022 and 2023. As a result, the sector severely underperformed the rest of the market indexes like the S&P 500 (SPY). However, I believe that the outlook has drastically improved and we can look forward to interest rate cuts on the horizon. There's a high probability that these future interest rate cuts will have a positive effect on the real estate market due to how much more attractive the environment will be for borrowers. Since REITs are typically dependent on debt capital to fund operational growth, this is a positive catalyst that can incentivize expansion efforts.

There are a couple of ways that I plan to capitalize on these changing market dynamics and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is one of them. EPRT operates as a real estate investment trust with a primary focus on single tenant properties. They maintain a diverse portfolio of properties and an equally diverse range of tenants. This REIT is relatively new, with a public inception dating back to 2018. Since EPRT is newer, I believe it has had the disadvantage of never really operating under 'normal' market conditions and has remained a bit suppressed as a result of this.

EPRT has a dividend yield of about 4% and it is well supported by earnings. As a result, EPRT can be a great addition to a diversified dividend focused portfolio. The stability and growth potential here are ideal for investors that may depend on the income generated from their investments. Although the history here with EPRT is short, the coverage has been strong and the growth rate has been sufficient due to support from the strength of the underlying portfolio construction. With this in mind, let's first start by taking a look at EPRT's portfolio strategy.

Financial Diversity & Strength

What makes EPRT unique is that their portfolio is separated by exposure to service based businesses, retail, experienced focused, and industrials. Rather than have exposure to only one of these sectors, EPRT has revenue comes in from different sources, which helps mitigate any sort of concentration risk. Admittedly, service based businesses still account for the largest slice of their tenant exposure, at about 80%. Experience focused tenants make up the largest slice of their exposure, accounting for about 13%. The remaining total is split between retail and industrial exposure.

EPRT's portfolio is comprised of over 2,000 individual properties spread across 49 different states. Management's approach is to offer long-term stability in their properties by maintaining a long lease term. The average weighted lease term currently sits over 14 years, offering a long-term sense of stability in rents collected! There are about 395 different tenants, spread across 16 different industries. The most impressive part of their portfolio of properties is that EPRT currently maintains an occupancy rate of 99.8%, which indicates that they are making the best use of properties and nearly maxing out the amount of rents they can collect.

Since service-based tenants are their largest source of annualized base rent, I will be focusing on this part of the business. We can see that this area of the business is highly diverse and includes exposure to all sorts of businesses like car washes, childhood education centers, casual dining, and convenience stores just to name a few. Car washes make up the largest portion of the tenants here, accounting for 15.4% of their annualized base rent collected. This is spread across 200 different properties. While service exposure is diversified in itself, the fact that slightly over 80% of their annualized base rent is from consumer-facing areas can present some vulnerabilities.

Almost all of the businesses in these areas are reliant on spending from consumers. The vulnerability comes in during scenarios where consumer spending is lower. This can be due to things such as higher inflation levels or if the US is plunged into a recession. However, the way that EPRT's portfolio navigated the pandemic era serves as reassurance to the resilience here these vulnerabilities are more hypothetical more than concrete red flags.

On a more positive note, EPRT's portfolio is also strong when it comes to risk mitigation because of the master lease structure. The way that master leases work is that EPRT leases a property to a single tenant, and then that same tenant goes out and subleases it to others. This way, EPRT has a bit more protection and reduces overall risk because now EPRT is receiving income regardless of whether or not the property is occupied. As of the latest earnings update, the amount of properties that are subject to this master lease structure sits at 70.2%.

As of the most recent Q2 earnings, AFFO landed at $0.43 per share and revenue came in at $109.3M. Revenue grew by 26.3% year over year, up from the prior year's total of $86.5M, and this is a testament to how strong the growth profile is for EPRT. However, total expenses did slightly increase up to $42.6M, from the prior year's total of $34.2M which ultimately had a negative impact on net income. Net income amounted to $51M, down from the prior year's total of $52.8M. However, EPRT still outperformed and beat estimates. Even looking back at the REIT's earnings history, we can see that most quarters resulted in a beat in FFO per share.

We can see that over the last two years, FFO per share has also grown considerably. This can be attributed to the consistent efforts made to growing their total portfolio and increasing the levels of annualized base rent received with new investments. Over the last quarter, EPRT had a net investment activity amounting to $333.9M, an increase from the prior quarter's total of $248M as well as the prior year's total of $277.3M. This increased investment activity spanned across 35 different transactions and 83 different properties.

Out of these investments, 76% of these have master leases in place with a rent coverage ratio of 3.0x. These were all long-term investments with lease terms averaging 17.8 years, which helps offer a long-term sense of stability in the income received. Cash from operations total $283M and as a result liquidity remains solid with $23.6M in cash and equivalents available. However, it's worth noting that EPRT's long-term debt level sits at its most elevated point ever, now amounting to $1.9B. However, these debt levels are likely tied to the increase in new investment activity we've seen.

Valuation & Outlook

Interest rates have had the largest impact of the price movement of REITs and EPRT was no exception. Thankfully, EPRT was able to mitigate the impact of rates a bit better than some peers due to its strong portfolio growth and stability throughout the last several years. We can see that when rates were cut to near zero levels following the initial pandemic crash, the price of EPRT quickly appreciated to the upside. An environment with lower rates helped boost investor confidence because REITs were able to borrow capital at more affordable rates. In turn, this capital could then be used to fund different growth initiatives such as new project developments, acquisitions, and expansion efforts.

Conversely, when interest rates began to get aggressively hiked throughout 2022 and 2023, most REITs saw their prices retract to lows. Higher interest rates put a halt to the growth environment because now it was more expensive to hold debt on the balance sheet and take out new debt if it was on a floating rate basis. Similarly, EPRT experienced this price retraction but was a bit more resistant because occupancy levels remained strong and earnings mostly came in above expectations at the time.

Following this same logic, it isn't unreasonable to believe that the price of EPRT may rise when interest rates start to get cut. Thankfully, I believe that recent economic indicators have increased the likelihood of seeing the Fed start cutting interest rates in September. For instance, the unemployment rate now sits at 4.3% and has steadily been on an uptrend over the last twelve-month period. Similarly, the inflation rate has decreased for three consecutive months in a row and sits at the 3% mark, which is getting closer to the Fed's 2% target. Lastly, the US Presidential elections are upcoming at the end of the year and historical data shows us that the Fed has been more likely to make changes to the federal funds rate during election years.

Wall St. has an average price target of $31.33 per share, which represents a potential upside of about 7.2% from the current level. The highest price target sits at $35 per share, while the lowest price target sits at $27 per share. Additionally, Seeking Alpha's Quant rates EPRT as a strong buy with a grade of 4.50. I tend to agree with this positive outlook. In an effort to get another source for an estimated fair value, I conducted a dividend growth calculation. I first started by compiling the annual dividend payout amounts dating back to 2018. I think estimated an annual dividend payout of $1.17 per share for the full year 2024 since this would align with the prior year's 4% raise. I also estimated that the future growth of the dividend would float around the 5% growth rate since distribution coverage is so strong, portfolio investment levels are strong, and the changing rate environment may produce positive results.

Lastly, EPRT has averaged a three year AFFO growth CAGR of 14.13%. However, the year over year AFFO growth sits closer to 7.13% because of their spectacular growth recently. For reference, the sector median average AFFO growth sits closed to 4%. In order to keep this estimate more conservative, I thought an estimated growth rate of 4% would make sense here since it may be unlikely that EPRT averages such a high-growth rate.

With these inputs in mind, I've calculated an estimated fair value of $35.75 per share. This aligns with the higher end of Wall St's price targets and represents a potential upside of about 22% from the current levels. Not only is this an attractive possible upside in price movement, but when you consider that you'd also capture a well-covered dividend yield of 5%, the return prospects become even more attractive. This outlook is assuming that EPRT can maintain an average AFFO growth rate of 5% through 2028.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, the current dividend yield sits around 4%. Despite the short history here, the dividend growth has been quite solid. For instance, the dividend was recently raised by 2% back in June. EPRT has increased their dividend for five consecutive years in a row and the dividend has been increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.7% over the last five years. Even on a shorter time frame of three years, the dividend has increased at a solid CAGR of 5.9%. The great thing is that the dividend will likely continue to be increased over the next decade with the strong coverage.

As previously mentioned, AFFO for the quarter amounted to $0.43 per share. This means that AFFO covers the distribution by a large margin of safety of 148%. Therefore, there is plenty of runway for future growth as conditions for REITs improve. If the rate of growth continues at an average of 5%, EPRT has strong compounding power for income investors. For instance, investors that have held over the last five years would now have a yield on cost greater than 5.4%.

To visualize this growth, I ran a back test of an initial investment of $10,000 at the start of 2019. This assumes a fixed monthly investment of $500 throughout the entire period as well as having all of the distribution reinvested back into EPRT to accumulate more shares. In year one of your investment, your total dividend income received would amount to about $800. Fast forwarding only a short span of a couple of years, your total dividend income would now equal $2,673 by the end of 2023.

However, it's worth mentioning that the distributions received from EPRT are classified as ordinary dividends. These ordinary dividends are taxed at less favorable rates than the qualified dividends that you would receive from more traditional dividend growth stocks outside of the real estate sector. Based on your personal situation, the impact of taxes can be mitigated when holding EPRT inside of a tax advantaged account.

Risk Profile

While EPRT remains diverse across its portfolio exposure, there are some vulnerabilities around the credit quality of their tenants. Even though the large majority of their portfolio have master leases in place, I still believe it's worth mentioning as it may present some levels of risk if the economy goes through a major downturn. The problem arises when we realize that the largest percentage of EPRT's annualized base rent comes from tenants that are below investment grade ratings. For reference, anything with a credit rating below a BBB- is considered below investment grade due to its increased risk around defaults and financial stress.

These may be companies that are more vulnerable to unprofitable operations and may not have a strong balance sheet. While there are a large portion of these tenants that maintain a rent coverage ratio greater than 2x, we shouldn't ignore that the portfolio makeup here can certainly be improved. For instance, if we end up in an environment where interest rates are not cut, we may see the higher interest rate environment put some financial strain on these tenants. Higher interest rates directly translates to higher interest payments to maintain debt and shrinking operating profits.

Going forward, it would be an impactful improvement to EPRT's portfolio if they were to completely eliminate exposure to tenants with rent coverage ratios below 1x (yellow bars). This would significantly improve the underlying quality of their portfolio and increase investor confidence. If one of these tenants defaults and goes through a bankruptcy, EPRT's annualized base rent collection would be impacted and may translate to lower earnings growth.

Takeaway

In conclusion, EPRT has some strong growth potential through the increased investment activity and solid portfolio structure. Future interest rate cuts can serve as a potential price catalyst as it would make obtaining and holding debt that can be used towards growth more affordable. The dividend yield of 4% remains well-supported by FFO per share with a large margin of safety. As a result, I strongly believe that the dividend can continue to be increased over time. Lastly, EPRT remains attractive from a valuation perspective based on Seeking Alpha's Quant, Wall St. price targets, and my dividend discount calculation. Therefore, I give EPRT a buy rating.