S&P 500 Snapshot: Volatile Week Comes To A Close

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.1K Followers

Summary

  • This week, the S&P 500 experienced one of its worst daily performances since 2022, followed by one of its best.
  • On August 1st, the index experienced its largest intraday price volatility (2.88%) since December 2022.
  • The S&P 500 is currently up 12.68% year to date, while the S&P Equal Weight is only up 5.48% year to date.

Business people riding roller coaster

John M Lund Photography Inc

This week, the S&P 500 (SPX) experienced one of its worst daily performances since 2022, followed by one of its best. Despite the volatility, the index posted a slight loss of just 0.04% compared to last week. The

This article was written by

Doug Short profile picture
Doug Short
6.1K Followers
Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News