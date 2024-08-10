QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Amparo – Senior Director-Investor Relations and Finance
Doug Valenti – Chief Executive Officer
Greg Wong – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Campbell – Stephens
Zach Cummins – B. Riley Securities
Jason Kreyer – Craig-Hallum
James Goss – Barrington Research
Chris Sakai – Singular Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to QuinStreet’s Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Senior Director of Investor Relations and Finance, Robert Amparo. Mr. Amparo, you may begin.

Robert Amparo

Thank you, operator. And thank you, everyone, for joining us as we report QuinStreet’s fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Joining me on the call today are Chief Executive Officer, Doug Valenti; and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Wong.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the following discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that may cause results to differ from our forward-looking statements are discussed in our recent SEC filings, including our most recent 8-K filing made today and our most recent 10-Q filing. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of today and the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Today, we will be discussing both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in today’s earnings press release, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.quinstreet.com.

With that, I will turn the call over to Doug Valenti. Please

