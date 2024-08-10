iA Financial: Exceeding ROE Target, Expect Accelerated EPS Growth Ahead

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
605 Followers

Summary

  • iA Financial reported strong Q2'24 results, with core EPS up 15% year over year and ROE exceeding the 15% target for the first time.
  • The company is focusing on wealth management and retirement planning to diversify and target faster growing markets, with U.S. operations contributing about 15% of earnings.
  • Trading at an unjustified deep discount to its peers, iA Financial is my top pick in the Canadian insurance sector today, given ROE growth and EPS growth potential.
Young Asian women managing home finance using laptop & smartphone. She is working with household utility bill and calculating expenses at home.

Images By Tang Ming Tung

Introduction

I last covered iA Financial (TSX:IAG:CA) in January and since then shares have delivered a total return of 6.9% while the S&P500 has returned 8.0%. Despite some underperformance in the share price, I've become even more bullish on the company

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
605 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IAG:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IAG:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IAFNF
--
IAG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News