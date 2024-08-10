Microsoft: Long-Term Prospects Remain Promising

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.59K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft beats FY 2024 Q4 expectations with 15% YoY revenue growth and $27.9 billion operating income.
  • AI workloads contribute significantly to Azure's 30% YoY growth, with AI services and GitHub Copilot showing strong performance.
  • Microsoft's long-term outlook remains promising; however, competitive challenges and CAPEX intensity may weigh on investor sentiment.
  • Shares are also valued richly: Based on my residual earnings valuation framework, I see MSFT fairly valued at $312.

Microsoft"s headquarters in Bucharest, Romania

lcva2

In Q4 2024, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT, NEOE:MSFT:CA) reported solid FY 2024 Q4 results: The company's overall revenue was strong (+15% YoY), with AI workloads contributing significantly to topline expansion. Operating income for the period was $27.9 billion, a 6.4% increase YoY. Overall, I see FY 2024 Q4

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.59K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
MSFT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News