Booking Holdings: Betting On The Leader Of A Secular Trend

Aug. 10, 2024 4:23 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stock
Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
183 Followers

Summary

  • BKNG is a long-term growth idea due to a secular trend in travel prioritizing experiences over material possessions, especially among Gen Z and Millennials.
  • In an online travel market growing at 6% annually over the long term, BKNG is demonstrating long-term growth rates of around 10% and more across all metrics.
  • BKNG is valued at a 22 TTM P/E and a 2027 Forward P/E of 12. This attractive valuation adequately accounts for competitive, geopolitical, and regulatory risks, among others.
  • BKNG is my best-in-class growth idea in what I consider a secular travel trend — not due to the highest growth, but because of the overall package.
  • Revaluation amid short-term slowdowns offers more-than-fair entry levels.

Airbnb, Booking.com and other phone Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

Investment Thesis

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is a long-term growth idea. Not because of explosive growth rates, but due to what I see as a long-lasting secular trend in travel, driven by the prioritization of experiences over material possessions, especially among Gen

This article was written by

Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
183 Followers
"Business valuation is an art, not a science," claim some. However, in my Bachelor's and Master's studies, I have successfully engaged in the scientific examination of valuation and capital investment. Thanks to a cumulative four-year experience in Consulting and Auditing firms including a professional Valuation position, Controlling positions and Freelance Analyst work, I extract tangible value from piles of numbers. However, results become truly rounded when storytelling is added through personal passion. Because business valuation requires both the art of storytelling and scientific methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in BKNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BKNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News