stockcam

Investment Thesis

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is a long-term growth idea. Not because of explosive growth rates, but due to what I see as a long-lasting secular trend in travel, driven by the prioritization of experiences over material possessions, especially among Gen Z and Millennials. Within this trend, Booking is a market leader, although its position is not without challenges. Nonetheless, I see entering this long-term growth stock amid a revaluation due to short-term growth deceleration a solid value-for-money double-digit growth idea. Booking Holdings' long-term growth is driven and/or limited by:

PRO

Secular growth and resilient prioritization of travel spending over other expenditure categories

Market-beating growth through the expansion of the online share within the travel market

Expansion of market share in the online travel market

CON

Market share at the same time can be seen as a risk pointing at the diametrical opposite

Declining trends in take-rates act as a dampener on future growth

Overall, given realistic robust growth expectations for Booking Holdings, I find the current valuation to be fair, if not even attractive. In this article, I will guide you through my market research, the positioning of Booking Holdings within this context, a discussion of key risks and limitations, and valuation perspectives that lead me to this conclusion.

Travel Dollars Flow Freely Despite Normalization

“Normalization” is the key term often used to describe the current slowdown in growth in the travel market. I would agree with this description, as growth after the pandemic-induced downturn was explosive, exceeded pre-pandemic levels, and is now transitioning to a long-term trend with more moderate rates. But let's take it one step at a time.

According to a Statista study and converted from EUR to USD at current rates, the worldwide travel market is estimated to have grossed $876 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $923 billion in 2024, a 5% increase. Over the entire period shown below,

hotels, Booking’s core area, make up nearly half of the market ,

, followed by about a third for package holidays ,

, and just over 10% for private and holiday apartment rentals, Airbnb’s “home turf”.

Compound annual growth rates over the entire period from 2017 to 2029 are 4%, composed of 3.5% from 2017 to 2023 and an expected 4.4% from 2023 to 2029. This growth alone can be considered only moderately positive for now.

EUR study data converted to USD at current rates (Author | Data: Statista)

However, Booking Holdings clearly benefits not only from a growing travel market but also from the shift to online bookings. The online share of the travel market was 60% in 2017 and increased to 68% in 2023. Further increases to a 75% online share are expected by 2029. This alone makes the online travel market significantly more attractive, leading to above-market average growth rates of around 6% annually across all the aforementioned spans. See this effect visualized below.

Right: common base-line = 100 in 2017. (Author | Data: Statista)

Booking Holdings’ gross bookings have significantly outpaced this 6% online-travel market growth, achieving a 10.8% CAGR, increasing from $81.2 billion in 2017 to $150.6 billion in 2023. This can be attributed to remarkable market share gains. I estimated Booking Holdings’ market share over the years as follows:

For example, with $419 billion in hotel revenue in 2023 and a 68% online share, this equals $285 billion in hotels booked online. With gross bookings of $150.6 billion, Booking Holdings captured a 53% share of that market, based on the assumption that hotels are still the most significant area for Booking (* read footnote). Applying this method retroactively gives a 40% market share in 2017. Since then, this has expanded by nearly 5% annually (not percentage points), which alongside the 6% annual growth of the online market contributed to the 11% annual growth in Booking Holdings’ gross bookings.

Booking Holdings’ revenue growth from 2017 to 2023 however was 9%, due to consistently declining take-rates, which is the percentage of gross bookings that the company retains as revenue. The average take-rate fell from 15.6% in 2017 to 14.2% in 2023. In the first two quarters of the current fiscal year, the take-rate was 10.1% and 14.3%, up from 9.6% and 13.9% in the same quarters of the previous year, indicating a stabilization or even a recovery in take-rates. Below, you can see the evolution of take-rates over time visualized.

Author | Data: Booking Holdings

Now that we have all the ingredients to quantify Booking Holdings’ revenue perspective, let’s see if analysts’ expectations are reasonable. Based on the aforementioned data, the online hotel booking market is expected to reach $387 billion by 2029, growing at 5.2% annually from $285 billion in 2023, which is below the online travel market average growth of 6% due to hotels anticipated to grow slower than other travel segments.

Assuming Booking loses some hotel market share due to intense competition and drops to 50% in the long term but maintains this status, and assuming a reduced long-term take-rate of 14%, this would result in $27 billion in revenue from hotel bookings in 2029. This does not account for revenue from other travel segments that Booking Holdings might continue to expand into, leading me to consider analysts’ consensus of $32.5 billion in 2029 as realistic. This implies mid-single-digit annual revenue growth rates.

Leisure Travel Enjoys High Priority

Although Booking is used by both leisure travelers and business travelers, the latter is not the focus of this article. The reason for this is my unverified thesis that business travel has lost significance amid the accelerated remote meeting culture brought on by the pandemic. Therefore, I want to assess whether growth forecasts are supported by societal sentiment and behavior, with a focus on leisure activities.

My approach to long-term investing is to consistently focus on the value concepts of younger generations, as they are likely to drive the long-term success of a product or service, particularly in the context of discretionary spending. However, this chapter even suggests that spending on entertainment and leisure travel behaves more like a fundamental human need. In this context, my thesis is that we are currently witnessing a shift towards valuing experiences over material possessions, especially among younger generations. But not only among younger generations: With income strained by inflation and large material possessions like houses or cars becoming less affordable for some, people might be questioning whether they even need these things. Travel, on the other hand, might be perceived as more easily affordable and more valuable.

A Deloitte study observing consumer behavior trends and drivers over time provides insights into whether my thesis might hold true.

As seen below, Housing now accounts for 19% of the average U.S. spending budget, up 46% from approximately three years ago when it was 13%. Interestingly, Recreation, entertainment, and leisure travel, at 13% today, represents the second-largest share, unchanged from three years ago, though currently in a short-term upward trend. It appears encouraging that this category behaves like Groceries and Health care, having remained stable over three years. This supports my general view that leisure activities might be considered basic human needs.

The increases in Housing , Transportation , and Saving & Investing

, , and were offset by lower shares in Education , Clothing & personal care , Electronics & home furnishings , Everyday household goods , Data/internet , and Restaurants/takeouts .

, , , , , and . This indicates a high prioritization of Recreation, entertainment, and leisure travel above certain materialistic categories.

Below, you'll find several visualizations I crafted based on Deloitte's study data.

Author | Data: Deloitte Author | Data: Deloitte Author | Data: Deloitte

55% of surveyed U.S. citizens plan to book hotels for leisure travel within the next three months, maintaining levels comparable to the same periods in previous years. Among 18 to 34-year-olds, this percentage is higher at 61%, while it stands at 51% for those aged 55 and over. While the lower percentage in the older age group may be influenced by mobility or general health limitations, it could also support my thesis that the younger generation is prioritizing travel more than other age groups.

Deloitte

Moreover, respondents tend to opt for the more expensive travel options. The chart below displays this across various income groups, ranging from Low to High.

Deloitte

My thesis that younger generations are the most eager to travel is also supported by Bank of America’s recent summer travel study. More than any other age group, Gen Z and Millennials are the most likely to agree with statements about taking more, longer, and more expensive trips this summer compared to last year. Additionally, as of April 2024, CPI inflation on airfares and car/truck rentals was significantly negative at around -6% to -10%, while hotels and motels remained flat, which also works in favor of Booking Holdings, as deflation would mean reduced gross booking value and therefore revenue. Bank of America Senior Economist David Tinsley was impressed that people are almost keeping up with travel spending in 2024 compared to the supercharged year of 2023. He believes that not all of the increases versus 2019 are related to inflation, but also to volume. According to Forbes, Gen Z and Millennials also have by far the highest percentage of credit card holders with travel benefits.

Bank of America Institute

Textbook Long-Term Growth Despite Pandemic

To be direct, I am equally unconcerned with short-term slowdowns as I am with short-term booms. For this reason, I will only briefly address the recent quarterly figures, which show a slowdown to single-digit growth rates. However, “Room nights, revenue, and operating income exceeding our prior expectations,” said CEO Glenn Fogel. Furthermore, Q2 results once again exceeded Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Seeking Alpha

I find the growth picture that Booking Holdings presents over a 10-year period, including all the pandemic turbulence, much more insightful. In the Seeking Alpha growth overview, we see annual growth rates of just under or over 10% across all displayed metrics over the decade. These same metrics are still showing strong double-digit growth year-on-year when looking at current trailing twelve months. In my view, these are textbook growth figures, which are rightly rewarded with a strong Seeking Alpha Quant Growth Score.

Seeking Alpha

Booking does not disclose revenue breakdowns by segment, such as hotels, car rentals, and flight tickets, but they do provide the number of units sold. Assuming a similar value for each unit, the hotel segment likely accounts for about 80% to 90% of the total. See below for their YoY growth per quarter over the past two years.

Booking Holdings

Instead, Booking Holdings reports Merchant revenues when its platforms handle the entire booking process, while Agency revenues come mostly from travel reservation commissions and, to a smaller extent, Advertising revenues from their platforms. Recently, Merchant revenues have experienced high double-digit growth, while Agency revenues have continuously slowed and eventually started to decline. Although Merchant revenues typically have lower margins, leading to a decrease in overall company margins over the long term, they remain at a still attractive 28% EBIT margin. This, among others, earns the company a Seeking Alpha A+ score for profitability. The shift towards Merchant revenues has been deemed necessary to maintain growth by expanding into travel areas beyond hotels and proactively competing with Airbnb's market, according to SA analyst Rob Barnett.

This successful expansion so far leads me to evaluate Booking Holdings as the best-diversified company in the online travel universe, increasingly evolving into a full-service travel partner, including AI-powered travel planning. I consider these prospects powerful, given the network effects on the hotel/partner side due to Booking’s first-mover advantage, as well as on the customer side with the Booking Genius Loyalty program. More travelers are advancing into the higher Genius tiers of levels 2 and 3, which now represent nearly 30% of Booking’s active travelers, leading to more frequent bookings.

Great Growth And Value For Money

Booking Holdings currently trades at around a 22 P/E ratio, which at first glance seems more than reasonable given consensus EPS growth expectations of around 15% until 2027. This would bring Booking Holdings’ 2027 forward P/E down to 12.

Seeking Alpha

I have also validated my sense that Booking Holdings' multiples are more than fair by conducting a DCF calculation based on consensus estimates from Seeking Alpha until 2028. For reference, these estimates have an average variation coefficient of 10% from worst to best and range from 27 estimates (2024) to 4 estimates (2028). I made a cut-off at 2029, as only 2 or fewer estimates are available beyond that point. From there, I transitioned into the Terminal Value, using growth rates that I will illustrate later in the sensitivity table.

I calculated the WACC at 11%, driven by elevated country risks due to the naturally global exposure of Booking Holdings and the risk of geopolitical tensions, which inevitably impact the travel sector. This rate also considers an increased Beta factor, averaging 1.37 raw according to Seeking Alpha, or 1.25 Blume adjusted. After subtracting about 1 billion USD in net debt, I value Booking Holdings in the base case, with a 3% Terminal Value growth, at 153 billion USD, which is significantly above the current market cap of 113 billion USD. This suggests a comfortable safety discount, allowing for slower growth both over the forecast period and beyond.

DCF results - sensitivity analysis. Based on consensus estimates until 2028 and historical free cashflow conversions. (Author | Data: Seeking Alpha, Damodaran)

I find some criticism I've read about the company’s supposedly high debt burden to be unjustified, considering the nearly equivalent amount of liquid assets on hand and an interest-bearing debt to free cash flow ratio of below 3. Booking Holdings has aggressively bought back shares since 2014, sometimes even at values higher than free cash flow, thus funded by increasing debt instead. The management’s confidence in the company’s attractive valuation seems well-founded, as is mine. On the other hand, Seeking Alpha’s valuation rating is the only downside for Booking Holdings, mainly due to sector comparisons. All other categories are solidly in the green.

Seeking Alpha

Key Risks And Article Limitations

Each research article has its focus areas, even if it is comprehensive. For this article, and in the interest of clarity, I've decided to wrap things up by briefly mentioning aspects that may not have been fully covered this time but are of considerable importance when evaluating Booking Holdings.

Geopolitical tensions, potentially escalating into wars, as well as terrorism, represent significant risks that can severely impact the travel industry. These risks can manifest as actual travel restrictions or through diminished feelings of security and trust among travelers. The recent cancellation of Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna due to a specific terror threat underscores this risk once again.

Booking Holdings is under increased scrutiny by the EU as part of new rules aimed at preventing big tech companies from dominating online markets. The company has six months to follow these new rules, which are designed to ensure fair competition and better choices for users.

Despite Booking being the market leader, the overall travel market remains fragmented, with competitors such as Expedia, Tripadvisor, and Airbnb being the most prominent. From a broader perspective, I would also consider Google, with its existing travel services, as a potentially competing powerhouse.

All Set for Long-Term Growth

Booking Holdings' most important platform, Booking.com, offers best-in-class user experience, retaining users through the successful Genius Loyalty Program and leveraging its first-mover advantage through its market-leading network of partners. Through its various other brands, BKNG is expanding its online travel footprint in response to intense competition, among which BKNG has not only secured but also increased its leading market share in recent years.

As the market leader in what I see as a secular trend toward experiences and travel, Booking Holdings benefits from consumer spending data indicating robust leisure spending, behaving like consumer staples, as spending on increasingly expensive categories like housing and transportation is offset by declines in other discretionary areas. The younger generation is likely to be the driving force behind this long-term trend.

On the other hand, increasing regulatory focus, geopolitical tensions, and terrorism could abruptly disrupt these developments. However, the more-than-fair valuation is a plus. Booking Holdings has been a long-term growth powerhouse, and both I and analysts believe it is well-equipped to continue this trend into the long-term future. Even during the current slowdown, growth remains robust. BKNG is a fair value growth idea.

(*) I am well aware that Booking Holdings’ gross bookings consist of more segments than just hotels; however, this serves as a basis for longitudinal observation, and I will apply the metric consistently at a later stage in the article. This allows for a simplified approach.





Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's Best Growth Idea investment competition, which runs through August 9. With cash prizes, this competition -- open to all analysts -- is one you don't want to miss. If you are interested in becoming an analyst and taking part in the competition, click here to find out more and submit your article today!