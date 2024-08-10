A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S (AMKBY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S (OTCPK:AMKBY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vincent Clerc - Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Jany - Executive Board Member and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cristian Nedelcu - UBS
Ulrik Bak - SEB
Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America
Dan Togo Jensen - Carnegie
Alex Irving - Bernstein
Lars Heindorff - Nordea
Petter Haugen - ABG Sundal Collier
Jacob Lacks - Wolfe Research
Sathish Sivakumar - Citi

Vincent Clerc

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining this earnings call today as we present our Second Quarter Results for 2024. My name is Vincent Clerc. I'm the CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk. And with me in the room today is our CFO, Patrick Jany.

As usual, we will start with the highlights from the quarter just passed. The second quarter was marked by increased momentum and ramp-up in earnings relative to the first. We saw strong market demand, which gave volume growth tailwinds across all our segments and a continuation of the situation in the Red Sea, which led to constrained vessel capacity and some port congestion.

We closed our books with an EBITDA and EBIT of $2.1 billion and $1 billion, respectively, demonstrating agility and adaptability in the face of a dynamic market environment. In Logistics & Services specifically, organic growth is gaining momentum following the normalization we saw in 2023 and with a higher profitability. We also saw the EBIT margin rebound sequentially to 3.5%, which is not where we want to be, but puts us on a good course towards our goal of being above 6%.

About one month ago, we decided to withdraw from the DB Schenker sales process. I want to be very clear that our strategy to grow Logistics & Services is more relevant today

Recommended For You

About AMKBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMKBY

Trending Analysis

Trending News