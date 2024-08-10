PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 10, 2024 4:10 AM ETPowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.47K Followers

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Towe - Chief Executive Officer
David Wilson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Searle - Roth Capital
Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum
Dylan Becker - William Blair
Alexander Sklar - Raymond James
Greg Gibas - Northland Securities

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Fireside Chat. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and we will open for questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, David Wilson, CFO of PowerFleet Incorporated. David, the floor is yours.

David Wilson

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today’s Fireside Chat. My name is David Wilson, CFO of PowerFleet, Inc., and I am joined on today’s call by Steve Towe, PowerFleet’s CEO.

I’ll begin the call by sharing our Safe Harbor statement. The information shared on today’s call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements contained in this presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.

For example, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our preliminary financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and our preliminary pro forma results for the 12 months ended March 31, 2024, and the integration of our MiX Telematics businesses and the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and benefits of our business combination with MiX Telematics.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks. Uncertainties and other factors described from time-to-time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions

Recommended For You

About AIOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIOT

Trending Analysis

Trending News