alexsl

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has been buying back stock at a furious pace ahead of earnings. In the company's fiscal first quarter of 2025 (calendar second quarter), it bought back 77 million ADRs for a total of $5.8 billion. The buyback retired an impressive 3.16% of the previous share count (2.434 billion). For reference, Apple's (AAPL) ongoing $110 billion buyback can retire about 2.6% of that company's stock if it is used over the course of an entire year!

Alibaba's share count reduction (Alibaba)

Alibaba is making the right moves ahead of its Q1 fiscal 2025 earnings release, which should be a real boon to shareholders. As I noted in my most recent Alibaba article, BABA doesn't always trade in expected ways in response to earnings. In particular, it often sells off after earnings beat expectations. Something similar happened after the most recent quarterly release, in which the company beat on revenue and missed only slightly on earnings, yet sold off heavily in the subsequent day's trading anyway. The fact that Alibaba has a large buyback program underway ahead of earnings indicates that there may be some price support from the company itself as earnings come in.

While the price-supporting quality of buybacks is not the most relevant thing from the perspective of a long-term investor, it's significant enough for short-term investors, who may worry about a post-earnings selloff. If the buyback continues through earnings day, then a major crash will be less likely than it would have been otherwise. At any rate, the large buyback is in the process of converting large amounts of cash into increased earnings per share, which is something that long-term and short-term investors alike can celebrate.

Which brings us to the earnings themselves. Analysts are expecting $34.62 billion in revenue, $2.09 in adjusted earnings (EPS) and $1.71 in reported EPS. The growth rates if earnings are exactly in-line with estimates will be as follows:

Revenue: 7.3%.

Adjusted earnings: 26%.

GAAP earnings: -6.5%.

These growth rates would be much improved from the previous quarter's release, in which revenue barely grew at all and earnings declined. As I will show in ensuing paragraphs, there is a decent chance that the Q1 fiscal 2025 release will at least beat estimates on the top line. The fact that there is a large buyback underway increases the odds of a bottom-line beat as well.

When I last covered Alibaba stock, I rated it a buy, on the grounds that it was very cheap, growing the top line, and worth more than its trailing 12-month free cash flows in a conservative discounted cash flow ("DCF") model. Today, I still rate the stock a buy, however with slightly less enthusiasm than before. The day before I wrote this article, Alibaba crossed $80. When I wrote my previous article, it was at $78.98. There has been a modest gain. Additionally, the stock paid out all of its dividends last month, and it only pays once per year (in this case it paid one regular dividend and one special a few weeks apart). For these reasons, I'm less enthusiastic about Alibaba than I was before, but not so much that I feel the need to downgrade my rating to hold.

Why Alibaba Could Beat On Earnings

As mentioned previously, Alibaba could easily beat on earnings in the coming quarterly release. A top line beat appears fairly likely. EPS is more of a wild card, but there are reasons to think that that should come in fairly strong as well.

First let's look at the top line growth:

There are two reasons to think that could come in hot. First, growth in Chinese online retail sales was above or slightly below 10% for most of the first quarter. Second, the FOREX impact on the Chinese yuan-although slightly negative in the first quarter-was not severely negative. The RMB declined about 2% against the USD over the course of the first quarter, and declined only 0.19% in the 12 months ended July 30. These facts suggest that 7.3% growth won't be hard for BABA to surpass in its first quarter release.

Alibaba's EPS is naturally harder to forecast than its revenue, because EPS involves more "moving pieces" than sales. However, we can make some reasonable assumptions about it:

Cost of goods sold (COGS) will follow about the same trend as revenue in Alibaba's case. Operating expenses will likely increase more than usual in the first quarter, because Alibaba hosted the Olympic Games in the Cloud (it was the official host for all online worldwide viewers, not just for China). Interest expense will probably be more than last quarter ($300 million), because the recent bond was issued in the first quarter. Tax rates will probably be the same as last quarter.

Let's say that, compared to Q4 2024, Alibaba's Q1 revenue grows 8%, COGS grow 8%, operating expenses grow 8% (this is "faster" than last quarter's rate because SG&A actually declined last quarter), interest expense grows by $50 million, and the tax rate is 15%. In this case, we'll have:

$34.854B in revenue.

$21.187B in COGS.

$7.038B in operating costs.

$350 million in interest expense.

$6.28B in earnings before tax.

$941.81M in taxes.

$5.33B in net income.

At last quarter's share count (2.378 billion), that would leave us with $2.24 in earnings per share ("EPS"). That figure is ahead of the adjusted earnings estimate for the upcoming quarterly release, and represents 35% growth in adjusted earnings.

This forecast provides more evidence of the power of BABA's ongoing buyback program. My forecast $2.24 in EPS represents pretty good growth over last year. Had the company not bought back 3% of its float last quarter, my forecast would have only yielded $2.11 in EPS, which is still above consensus, but not as good as the number I got using the updated share count. Also, the growth rate at $2.11 in EPS would only be 27%, not 35%.

Valuation

Having forecasted Alibaba's upcoming earnings, we can now proceed to a valuation. Going by the TTM financials and Tuesday's closing price, Seeking Alpha Quant calculates the following multiples for BABA stock:

Nine times adjusted earnings.

18 times GAAP earnings.

1.51 times sales.

1.39 times book value.

7.31 times operating cash flow.

These are all pretty low multiples. However, using my forecasted numbers, they go even lower. Using the spreadsheet data below, we get $5.51 in EPS and $55.9 in revenue per share. Using these figures and Thursday's closing price we get a 14.5 P/E ratio (lower than the trailing GAAP P/E ratio) and a 1.43 price/sales ratio (lower than the trailing price/sales ratio). Simply using last quarter's book value ($154.089B) and the new share count yields a 1.23 price/book ratio, lower than the ratio Seeking Alpha Quant has on file. So, some big improvements here.

Jun-24 (forecast) Mar-24 Dec-23 Sep-23 Total Revenues 34.845 30,728.30 36,680.10 30,788.90 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outst. 2.378 2,497.50 2,540.10 2,565.80 Normalized Basic EPS $1.09 $1.18 $1.16 Normalized Diluted EPS 2.11 $1.08 $1.17 $1.15 Click to enlarge

The Bottom Line

As my forecast shows, Alibaba's ongoing buyback program has the potential to juice first quarter earnings considerably. Even if my above-consensus numbers are not achieved, the buyback itself will increase EPS compared to a scenario with no buyback. The fact that the shares are being bought back at just nine times earnings or 18 times earnings (depending on which earnings figure you use) is encouraging, because it implies that the increase in shareholder value is more than worth the money being spent.

There are risks to those going long Alibaba today, without a doubt. A possible invasion of Taiwan, the threat of delisting in a Trump administration, and competition with PDD Holdings (PDD), just to name a view. Most of these risk factors are fairly remote, while the setup going into first quarter earnings is good. So, I continue to be comfortable having my money invested in Alibaba.