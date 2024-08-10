Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Carnie - Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Allen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Zaccone - Citi.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

George Kelly - ROTH Capital

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Soho House and Co Incorporated Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference call. Please note that this call is being recorded. Everyone is on listen-only mode to avoid any background noise. You will have an opportunity to ask questions to our speakers later in the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

I'd now like to hand over to Thomas Allen, Soho House and Co Incorporated Chief Financial Officer. You may now begin.

Thomas Allen

Thank you for joining us today to discuss Soho House and Co.'s second quarter financial results. My name is Thomas Allen, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer. I'm here with Andrew Carnie, our CEO. Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs or expectations about future events. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause such differences are described in our SEC filings.

Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements if our views change. By now, you should have access to our Q2 earnings release, which can be found at sohohouseco.com in the News and Events section. Additionally, we have posted our Q2 presentation that can also be found in the News and Events section on our site.

During the call, we also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in