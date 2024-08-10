LandBridge Could Be A Once-In-A-Generation Investment

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • LandBridge Company LLC is a young, rapidly growing landowner in the Permian Basin, positioned similarly to Texas Pacific Land, with diverse revenue streams.
  • LB's unique business model allows it to profit from various operations on its land, including oil, gas, water, and industrial activities, without significant capital expenditure.
  • Despite being new, LB shows strong financials, high margins, and promising growth potential, making it one of my top picks in my dividend growth portfolio.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

lone tree, Ölquelle pumpjack, farmland-West, Texas

dszc/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about the LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB), a company that went public on June 28. I was the first one to cover the company in an article titled "Betting

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
33.87K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LB, TPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on LB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News