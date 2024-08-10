Jessie Casson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in Feb’24, which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that the industry cycle is turning upwards, which coupled with TPX growth initiatives should drive robust growth, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I stay buy-rated for TPX as I believe the timing of recovery is getting closer, given that a rate cut is increasingly likely in 2H24.

Investment thesis

On 06-08-24, TPX released its 2Q24 earnings, which saw $1.23 billion in revenue, representing a 3% decline vs. 2Q23. That said, gross margin improved 220bps to 44.9%, and coupled with a lower cost structure, this drove adj EBITDA margin upwards by ~170bps to 18.8%. As a result, adj. EPS grew 9%, coming roughly in line with consensus estimate of $0.64 (TPX reported $0.63). Looking ahead to FY24, management revised adj EPS guide downward by $0.20 at the midpoint to $2.55. The revision was driven by a lower sales outlook (flattish outlook for FY24 vs. prior outlook for low-to-mid-single-digit growth).

Based on how the macro environment has developed so far, I have higher confidence that a cyclical turnaround is about to happen (I overestimated the timing of recovery previously). Two key macro-indicators shaped my view: (1) the outlook for mortgage rates; and (2) the improving housing supply situation.

On the former, it finally does seem like the Fed is going to cut rates in 2H24 as inflation has trended in the right direction. Compared to six months ago, I think there is a much higher chance that the Fed will cut interest rates, which will drive down mortgage rates. Reduced mortgage rates should make housing more affordable to homebuyers and also improve existing home inventories (this is positive for point (2) as well). For the latter point, US housing starts seemed to have troughed in March and are now trending up nicely, which should ease the US housing undersupply situation. An improved supply situation should drive down home prices, making housing more affordable. Overall, my core assumption is that as housing becomes more affordable, the number of home purchases will go up, which will drive up the demand for beds, mattresses, and related purchases.

Importantly, through this downcycle, TPX has demonstrated its ability to gain share. In the quarter, TPX North America [NA] segment volume grew by mid-single digits, while industry sales were down by mid-single digits (per management estimates in the 2Q24 call). Making the assumption that pricing was flat for the industry implies that volume is down by a mid-single-digit percentage. Notably, this was mainly driven by recent product launches that resonated with consumers. Take, for instance, the Stearns & Foster product, which was launched in 2023. Search interest has increased by 30% since the start of 2024, dominating the industry search trend by 7x (source: 2Q24 earnings call). This is an important point because TPX is slated to see its largest product launch in 2025, which I expect will allow it to gain more share. Moreover, TPX distribution capabilities have gotten better with the two recent distribution wins with two large US bedding retailers. Lastly, readers should also note that 2H23 and FY24 are going to be easy comp bases for 2H24 and FY25, respectively, which means TPX will likely see elevated growth, making the headline growth figure look a lot better than the current negative rate (this should provide a good sentiment boost to the stock).

TradingEconomics Business Insider

Earnings should grow faster than the top line, as TPX benefits from:

Lower raw material costs, which is a positive for gross margin expansion. Two of the key costs for TPX are steel and cotton. Both of these have trended downwards since the start of the year, and TPX has demonstrated in its 2Q24 earnings that they can capture these “gains"—gross margin expanded by 220 bps. As prices stay at this level, it will provide a good boost to the TPX gross margin in FY25. Operating efficiency gains from better supply contracts, improved labor productivity, and optimized logistics (per 2Q24 call)

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for TPX based on my model is $58 (a downward revision as I taper my growth expectations given how TPX performed over the past 6 months). My model assumptions are that adj EPS will grow by 6% in FY24 (the midpoint of FY24 guidance), followed by acceleration to 15% in FY26.

In FY24, I believe 2H24 will perform much better than 1H24 due to macro conditions easing (the key trigger is the Fed cutting rates), lower raw material costs, and easier growth comps (as a reference, adj EPS grew 9% in 2Q24, so I don’t think it's hard to imagine 2H24 to grow at similar or better rates, leading to ~6% FY24 adj EPS growth). As for my expectation for acceleration to 15% adj EPS growth, my assumption is the industry will recover back to mid-single-digit growth, coupled with TPX gaining share, which should drive high-single-digit to low-teens topline growth. Add on the cost savings from lower raw material costs, operating efficiency, and potential share buybacks, and I think mid-teen EPS growth is possible.

Without this transaction, we expect to follow our historical process for allocating capital to maximize risk-adjusted returns, which I would expect would result in a material share repurchase. 2Q24 earnings results call

With much clearer visibility into earnings growth recovery, I value TPX to trade at the high end of its historical trading range of 18x (which the market is already pricing as of the time of writing).

Risk

Consumer spending is still weak as of the time of writing, with discretionary spending being heavily pressured. Even if the Fed cuts rates, it may not translate to demand for the industry as consumers stay wary about the macro environment. This may push back the timing of demand recovery, which may cause the stock to stay rangebound (like it did over the past 6 months).

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for TPX is a buy rating. While 2Q24 results were mixed, a potential rate cut in 2H24 is a big positive for TPX, as I expect it to translate into increased demand for bedding products. TPX's demonstrated ability to gain market share, coupled with cost reductions and easy y/y comps, positions it for strong earnings growth ahead. Valuation should continue to trend at ~18x forward PE as TPX prints, accelerating earnings growth.