manassanant pamai

Investment Thesis

I haven’t written about the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) ETF since last fall but I think the recent events surrounding the Yen Carry trade warrant a follow up piece. SOXL’s main purpose is to offer investors a high-risk, high-reward proposition for investors seeking a leveraged exposure to the semiconductor market. This fund provides investors three times the daily performance of the NYSE Semiconductor Index, which comprises the 30 largest U.S.-listed semiconductor companies. Leveraged ETFs like SOXL make them suitable only for risk-driven investors who can actively manage their positions and understand their leverage. My fear is that many have used this as a main investment vehicle in their portfolio, not a niche leverage product.

SOXL magnifies short-term trends within the semiconductor sector by investing in financial instruments such as swap agreements, securities of the index, and other ETFs that track the index. Volatility is exacerbated by the fund’s leverage, which can result in gains during bullish market conditions, but also substantial losses when the market turns bearish. On this note, the industry has very specific volatility that will directly affect SOXL, with its 41 holdings.

Despite these risks, SOXL has attracted a huge investor base. I believe this interest is largely driven by the potential for short-term quick wins, as shown by the ETF during market rallies. However, with the fund's six-month return of -15.21%, the potential downside, particularly for those who fail to monitor their investments closely​ is heavy.

The worst thing for an ETF like SOXL is the market gyrating between gains and losses. The recent collapse of the Yen carry trade creates this toxic environment and proves the inherent risks. As the Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervened by raising interest rates by 25 basis points in July, the Yen appreciated sharply, triggering a massive unwinding of these tech driven trades​.

This unwinding has had devastating effects, as illustrated by the Nikkei 225 Index's 12.4% plunge Monday, which was the worst since the 1987 Black Monday crash.

It’s weeks like these where the decay effect inherent in leveraged ETFs, particularly those exposed to the Yen carry trade, become apparent.

Given the heightened volatility and the substantial risks associated with the Yen carry trade unwinding, this leveraged ETF remains a strong sell in my opinion.

Why I’m Doing Follow-up Coverage

In my initial coverage of SOXL back in October, I was a strong sell given that I thought the leverage structure of the ETF would cause it to decay. In hindsight this has turned out to be wrong given so far as the broader market rally has pushed the index far ahead of the S&P 500 (SPY).

SOXL Performance (Seeking Alpha)

As I was then, I am concerned how volatility affects SOXL. The US stock market this year had been relatively calm with the VIX remaining below 15 for most of the trading days. Low volatility with a melt up is perfect for an ETF like SOXL. This is not what I was expecting in 2024. The Yen carry trade is a reminder of this. Ongoing volatility in the Yen trade has complicated this and became a source of market instability. The BOJ’s unexpected rate hike triggered a sharp appreciation in the Yen, leading to a massive unwinding of these trades, which has caused large losses for investors and spiked market volatility​.

The Yen's appreciation has been particularly, against the greenback in the past month alone, turning many profitable carry trades into huge losses.

On top of this, the complexity and opacity of the Yen carry trade exacerbate these issues (Deutsche Bank thinks it's as big as $20 Trillion). If true, this would be devastating for the market. Japanese banks’ foreign lending, a partial proxy for the size of the carry trade, reached $1 trillion in March 2024, highlighting the trade's scale. Since then, JPMorgan (JPM) has noted that about 75% of the trade has unwound (assuming a much smaller figure than $20 Trillion. This doesn’t mean any reapplication of the trade (or subsequent removal) can’t hurt SOXL.

While July's peak saw strong inflows into ETFs as a whole, this can flow the other way just as quickly as market conditions shift.

I believe high volatility damaged investor confidence. I’m writing follow-up coverage to show the inherent risks associated with this instrument especially in this market.

The Yen Trade: How Does It Hurt?

For those who are not familiar, the Yen carry trade is a foreign exchange interest rate play that involves borrowing Yen at low interest rates to invest in higher-yielding foreign assets. This exploits the interest rate differentials between Japan and other countries. Investors convert the borrowed Yen into other currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, to purchase assets like bonds or stocks that offer higher returns. The trade has been particularly popular due to Japan's prolonged low-interest-rate environment maintained by the BOJ to help support Japanese economic growth.

Investors have been using Yen to buy semiconductor stocks because of their potential for high returns. With this, semiconductor companies have been strong performers in 2024, driven by the global demand for advanced technology and a base of cheap capital to support the high valuations.

However, the Yen carry trade is now beginning to unwind. Recent moves by the BOJ to raise interest rates, together with expectations of rate cuts in the U.S., have triggered a sharp appreciation of the Yen. Those who borrowed Yen to invest in other currency denominated investments have seen their positions eroded. Leveraged investors are being forced to deleverage, selling off their positions, including U.S. tech and semiconductor stocks, to cover their losses​.

Any unwinding process is likely to be turbulent, this is no exception. As investors scramble to exit their Yen-funded positions, the Yen exchange rate is experiencing heightened volatility. We're seeing a bit of a whipsaw effect, and an instability in global financial markets.

While the Yen rate may not drop to a level that renders a trade unprofitable, volatility for SOXL remains a central concern. Leveraged ETFs, are particularly susceptible to decay due to their daily reset mechanisms.

In highly volatile markets, the price of an asset can swing dramatically in short periods, and may complicate the performance of leveraged ETFs. These funds reset their exposure daily to the core index (they aim to achieve their target leverage ratio over a single trading day). When volatility spikes, these daily resets can lead to a phenomenon known as "volatility drag" or "beta slippage," where the ETF's performance diverges from the underlying index​.

If the Yen triggers volatility, the leveraged ETF will face accelerated decay. The decay occurs because the ETF continuously adjusts its holdings to maintain the desired leverage ratio. With periods of high volatility, this adjustment process leads to compounded losses, making it difficult for the ETF to recover, even if the underlying index moves again in a favorable direction.

Valuation

I am a big fundamentals guy which means I like to look at the parts of an asset, sum them up, and get a best guess for what I think it's worth. With a leveraged ETF, that’s really hard (and part of the reason I am a strong sell). Here’s why:

Leveraged ETFs (like I explained above) don’t come back to flat or par if we see (for example) a 50% decline in the underlying index, and then a 100% gain in the underlying index. Being 3x leveraged means that after a roughly 33% decline in a short period of time in the underlying index, the ETF is stopped out (this means the ETF has lost all of its equity). The leverage, or debt in this case, would exceed the value of the assets inside the ETF. It would become insolvent. So while a 33% plunge in a short period is unlikely, we have to apply a discount to the fair value of the ETF to account for this tail risk.

On top of this, the ETF does a poor job actually tracking the index from a leveraged standpoint. Over the last year, the ETF had a tracking error of 78.34% scoring it an ‘F’ by the Seeking Alpha award winning quant system. The 3 and 5 year horizons also do not look good as well.

SOXL Tracking Errors (Seeking Alpha)

A lot of this tracking error can be attributed to the leverage. But that’s the whole point. During the last boom-bust cycle of Semis (the sell-off from crypto in 2022), SOXX fell significantly and has since recovered all of its losses (and now is up compared to its peak in late 2021/2022). It's now up roughly 40%.

SMH 5 Year Return (Seeking Alpha)

SOXL? Not so much.

SOXL 5 Year Return (Seeking Alpha)

This is why Seeking Alpha’s quant system rates this ETF as a strong sell. It’s also why I think it's a strong sell too.

Bull Thesis

I think the biggest case for upside lies in the potential for the Yen carry trade to peacefully resolve itself (and for many to reapply the trade). Historically, the Yen carry trade involves borrowing in low-yielding Yen to invest in higher-yielding assets, typically in the United States. While the BOJ hiked rates to 25bs, this is still far below the 525-550 bps the Federal Reserve has set US lending rates at. If an investor can stomach (or even hedge) the FX risk, this is still a very lucrative trade. SOXX (and SOXL by extension) could benefit from this.

With this comes the irony of SOXL’s current position. SOXL tracks a Semiconductor index. Semiconductor stocks tend to do well when interest rates are low (since they are often growth stocks vs. value stocks). Lower interest rates will hurt the Yen carry trade, however, as it reduces the interest rate differential between the US and Japan. So while many individual semis could continue to move higher, I believe we’re entering a period where overall indexes like SOXX will see higher volatility as investors battle two competing forces (the Yen carry trade unwinding while US interest rates move lower pulling money market funds into the market in search of higher yield).

Who will win in this struggle? I’m not sure yet. What I do know is that this should cause higher volatility. Higher volatility is the kryptonite of SOXL.

Takeaway

Market conditions are significantly worse now than they were in October when I last wrote on SOXL meaning the market for leveraged ETFs (including SOXL) will likely be more difficult than they were nine months ago. At that time, my original concerns centered on the inherent risks of leveraged ETFs in volatile markets, and unfortunately, these concerns are now materializing.

With the over $1 Trillion Yen carry trade set to likely deflate (and inflate) due to FX fluctuations, volatility will become the enemy here. The associated volatility decay will likely be damaging for investors. While SOXL offers a leveraged way to play the semiconductor market, I fear too many investors use it as a staple of their portfolios. I think it continues to be a strong sell. For the sake of the $10.58 billion in assets that are relying on this ETF to perform I hope I am wrong. The point of this article is to point out the risks of leverage.