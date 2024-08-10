Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Milagros Cigüeñas - Investor Relations
Gianfranco Ferrari - Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro Perez-Reyes - Chief Financial Officer
Cesar Rios - Chief Risk Officer
Francesca Raffo - Chief Innovation Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ernesto Gabilondo - Bank of America
Renato Meloni - Autonomous Research
Brian Flores - Citi
Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs
Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan
Eric Ito - Bradesco BBI
Andres Soto - Santander
Sergey Dubi - HL
Carlos Gomez - HSBC

Operator

Good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome all of you to the Credicorp Limited Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. A slide presentation will accompany today's webcast, which is available in the Investor section of Credicorp's website. Today's conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

Now, it is my pleasure to turn the conference over to Credicorp's IRO, Milagros Cigüeñas. You may begin.

Milagros Cigüeñas

Thank you, and good morning, everyone.

Speaking on today's call will be Gianfranco Ferrari, our Chief Executive Officer; and Alejandro Perez-Reyes, our Chief Financial Officer. Participating in the Q&A session will also be Francesca Raffo, Chief Innovation Officer; Cesar Rios, Chief Risk Officer; Diego Cavero, Head of Universal Banking; Cesar Rivera, Head of Insurance and Pensions; and Carlos Sotelo, Mibanco's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we proceed, I would like to make the following safe harbor statement. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. And I refer you to the forward-looking statement section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances.

Gianfranco Ferrari will start the call

