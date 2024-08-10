jamievanbuskirk

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) recently reported mixed second-quarter results, which led to a severe decline in GTN's stock price (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - GTN shares sold off on a mixed Q2 result (Seeking Alpha)

However, going through the details of the quarter, I still see much to like about Gray Television and believe the decline may have been an overreaction.

While GTN did guide down on full-year core advertising revenues, the delta is mostly due to an expected displacement from political advertising for the upcoming general election. 2024 is expected to be a bumper year for political ads, with industry consultants forecasting over $11 billion to be spent in local advertising.

As long as the political advertising pans out, GTN should generate ample free cash flows to pay down debts and reduce leverage. This should translate to increased equity value for shareholders. I reiterate my buy recommendation.

Brief Company Overview

Gray Television is the second-largest local television broadcaster in the US with over 100 local television stations reaching 36% of TV households. Gray holds a #1 or #2 market share in 89% of these markets and owns and/or operates stations for all four of the Big-4 TV networks (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - GTN station overview (gray.tv)

The Good...

Readers may recall that my bullish thesis on GTN is centered around the upcoming political advertising season for the 2024 general election. Looking at Gray's 2022 Political Revenue per household, Gray generated nearly 50% more political ads per household than its nearest competitors, as Gray holds stations in key swing states like Arizona and Michigan (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - GTN well positioned for political ads (GTN investor presentation)

So far, GTN's political advertising revenue in 2024 has not disappointed, with GTN recording $74 million in political advertising in fiscal 2024 compared to $20 million in 2023 (Figure 4). Readers should note that the pacing of political advertising revenues so far in 2024 is similar to 2020, despite 2020 having $31 million more in primary advertising revenue, as 2020's Democratic primary was hotly contested.

Figure 4 - GTN Q2/24 financial overview (company reports)

Looking forward, Gray is forecasting a robust $180 - $200 million for the current quarter in political advertising revenues, which should translate into very strong earnings for the upcoming quarter (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - GTN updated guidance (company reports)

Although GTN has not provided guidance beyond the current quarter, industry consultant BIA Advisory Services recently increased its 2024 local political advertising spending estimate by $560 million to $11.7 billion, as President Biden's withdrawal has re-energized the Democrats, making the upcoming election a very tight race (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - The Presidential election has become a very tight race (predictit.org)

...The Bad...

However, the quarter was not all good news, as GTN's core advertising revenues of $373 million missed the company's prior guidance of $379 to $385 million, with the company seeing some slowdown at the end of the quarter. More important, and I believe the primary reason for the stock's decline, was Gray reducing full-year guidance on core advertising revenues by $75 million to $1.525 billion.

GTN's CFO had this to say about the reduction in guidance and displacement: (Author highlighted important passage)

Kevin Latek Yes, I guess I'll start, and Pat and Sandy can provide some color. I mean if you look at our guide and where it's shaking out the revised $1.525 billion, that's still up versus 2023 despite the fact that we are going to be cramming a whole heck of a lot of political into the next 90 days. So I don't know that there's a specific read through. When we look at the business itself, we've got new local direct that's performing well. That's a barometer for the broader economic outlook that's out there. From a data point of view, let me just cite a specific data point. So, if you compare our -- in the last Presidential cycle, if you compare Q4 of 2020 to Q4 of 2019, we had about 10% displacement in the 2020 political cycle. So, it's at least a data point that you can think about, but it's very difficult to put a specific number on exactly how much impact we're going to see there.

So reading between the lines, it appears the reduction in core advertising revenue guidance is primarily driven by GTN trying to accommodate an expected surge of political ads in a compressed time window instead of economic weakness. The silver lining is that net-net, GTN may come out ahead financially, as political advertising may be higher-margin.

...And The Ugly?

Finally, another factor that may have spooked investors was the company's leverage, which surged to 5.9x at the end of Q2 (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - GTN leverage surged to 5.9x (GTN investor presentation)

However, according to management, the increase in GTN's leverage ratio is due to timing differences and not because of a material deterioration in the company's finances. For example, subsequent to the end of Q2, GTN was able to repurchase an additional $29 million of its 2027 notes outstanding, plus repay $125 million on its revolving credit facility (Figure 8). With strong cash flows, GTN also expects to have the $75 million remaining in the revolving facility fully paid off in Q3.

Figure 8 - GTN debt maturities (GTN investor presentation)

On the leverage ratio denominator side, since GTN's leverage is calculated from the prior 8 quarters, Q2/24's $47 million in political ad revenues was lower than Q2/22's $90 million, which led to a bump higher in the leverage ratio.

Deleveraging Remains The Play

As I have noted previously, Gray Television is a deleveraging play. Looking at the company's capital structure and valuation, with $450 million in market cap against $7.2 billion in enterprise value, every dollar of debt repaid will translate to a bump to equity holders (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - GTN capital structure (Seeking Alpha)

Importantly, although guidance was lowered, Wall Street analysts still expect Gray to generate ~$650 million in free cash flows (FCF) in 2024 and 2025, with the majority of the FCF to come in the next 2 quarters as we reach a crescendo in political advertising for the general election (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - GTN estimates continue to see strong FCF generation in 2024 (tikr.com)

If GTN applies every single dollar of FCF towards reducing debt, a goal management has publicly stated they will follow, I still see a path towards a $500-600 million increase in GTN's market capitalization over the next 2 years, or more than a double on the company's stock price.

Furthermore, as Gray has termed out its loans and debts, with no significant maturity before 2027 (Figure 8 above), I believe the company has ample time to generate ~$1 billion in FCF ($650 million over 2024 and 2025, plus an estimated $400 million in 2026 as it is a mid-term year) over the next 3 years to pay down debt and reduce leverage.

Assembly Starting To Lease Out

Another piece of positive news for Gray has to do with its Assembly Studios, a 43-acre film production / sound stage facility 2/3 leased by NBC Studios. GTN has invested a total of $571 million in Assembly, with the expectation that once the facilities are fully leased, Gray should be able to reap handsome financial rewards (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Assembly Studios overview (GTN investor presentation)

Unfortunately, so far, Assembly has been a 'white elephant', as construction costs have been higher than expected and GTN has struggled to lease out the 1/3 of the studio not occupied by NBC.

Fortunately, management disclosed on the earnings call that GTN has been able to secure a lease with a prominent Big-4 broadcast network for an episodic television drama that is set to start airing in 2025.

With the studio's construction now complete and content production ramping up, Assembly is now generating positive cash flows and should contribute significantly to 2025 returns once the new lease begins.

Risks To Gray

While I continue to have a positive view on GTN, I am cognizant of the fact that GTN's balance sheet is bloated, and the company could be at risk should the economy turn sour.

For example, the company noted that part of Q2's core advertising revenue miss was driven by a decline in auto-advertising. This should not come as a surprise, as there was a national outage from CDK Global at the end of June (a little-known technology giant responsible for processing the majority of auto dealers' schedules and records), which negatively impacted auto dealers' ability to close deals. GTN noted that auto ads have picked up in recent weeks, coinciding with the Olympics.

Should the economy enter a recession, highly levered companies like GTN could face intense pressure as companies cut advertising budgets and consumers pull back.

Conclusion

While Gray Television's recent reduction in full-year core advertising revenue guidance was disappointing, I believe it is mostly because of displacement from upcoming political advertising for the hotly contested general election. I continue to believe there remains significant upside potential in Gray's stock, provided the company uses political ad cash flows to pay down debts. The biggest risk to GTN is a recession, which could negatively impact core advertising revenues. I reiterate my buy recommendation on GTN shares.